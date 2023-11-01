With a knack for finding the best fragrances, Gina Walker decided to make a business out of her love for candles and room sprays and is now the founder of Gin Scents Candles. Walker continues to build her company through networking and staying connected with other startup companies, with the hope of working with more prominent companies in the future.

Walker spoke with rolling out about her business and critical skill set tips for founders and advice for female founders.

Why did you start your business?

The reason why I started my business is because my children were all grown, and they wanted me to stay out of their business, so I started my business, which is Gin Scents Candles. The biggest hurdle for me is getting everything straightened out because you want to follow people that are on the internet, but you don’t know if it’s a legitimate service, and if you do go with some of the bigger companies, they do the bare minimum, and if you don’t know [that], that’s where you mess up and you pay the cost in the end.

What are the three critical skill sets of a founder?

One is to be able to network. Two is to do your research. Three, get with someone that can mentor you and at least teach you the basics, even if they’re not in the same line of business that you are, because having the basics will help you build your foundation.

What advice do you have for female founders?

For other female founders who are thinking about starting a business, I say do it now and don’t wait. Go for the gusto and enjoy life to the fullest because there is room for everybody at the top. Being that I am a founder, my next step to scale my business is to make sure that I am marketing my business right and to make sure that I reach everyone. I want everyone to understand that although I’m a female, although I’m a woman of color, my product is for everybody, regardless of nationality, age, or ethnicity.

Why did you choose your business?

I selected making candles, room sprays, and home fragrance oils because I purchased so many candles regularly. It was my way of relaxing on a winter day or just relaxing in general, especially using lavender and vanilla.