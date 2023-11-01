It was this past January that Jackson was sued by the Creditors Adjustment Bureau in regards to a $240k bill owed to business management firm, Nigro Karlin Segal Feldstein & Bolno, that went into collections once its due date of Feb. 24, 2021 came and went without being paid. The company is seeking the full amount owed plus ten percent interest.

Jackson was served the lawsuit papers in the U.K. this past August after the company had tried unsuccessfully for months to track her down and complete the formality. The lawsuit claimed Jackson entered into a “business management services agreement” that was subsequently defaulted on.

Her lawyer told Radar Online that the singer is completely innocent of any wrongdoing and it’s all really due to “some errors” made via her account.

“We have been working with a distant former manager who referred a bill to collections that was resolved years ago due to some errors that were made with Ms. Jackson’s account,” he said. “If the case was assigned for collections and they are suing as the assignee, they will be in for a big surprise as the claim is past the statute of limitations and was resolved years ago before the firm was bought out.”