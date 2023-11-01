Lil Nas X shocks fans on Halloween by dressing up as a used tampon

If there were such an award for the most shocking national Halloween costume, Lil Nas X would likely take home the prize.

In a pair of videos shared for his Instagram’s 12 million followers, the rapper and singer born Montero Lamar Hill sashays down the street dressed as an oversized, blood-soaked tampon, replete with white knee-high stiletto boots and a blonde wig.

In one of the videos, the 24-year-old “Old Town Road” rapper and singer walks through a large, makeshift vagina and pulls along a string that is attached to the gigantic tampon.

The videos have incited a wide variety of responses. Some found the videos disgusting, while others supported his risqué artistic expressions.

“World’s most terrifying Halloween drip. Period,” one follower penned in the comments section, while a second person was thoroughly repulsed: “I almost threw up.”

“This is bloody ridiculous!!!” one person wrote, pun intended, while someone else said facetiously that Nas was “painting the town red fr.”

Defenders say this is the eccentric Nas’ modus operandi to provide shock value that they believe engenders healthy debate. They hope that Nas continues pushing societal boundaries unapologetically and with aplomb.

A Nas supporter said, “I’m a woman, and this is hilarious!!! 😂😂😂,” while a second person opined: “I really love it. It’s very original, gets the point across, and everyone has to deal with it one way or another. Great creativity PERIOD.”

A third person indicated that they found the bit hilarious, “I’m DONE🤣😂🤣😂🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️.”

Nas also used the secular holiday to pay homage to the late legendary Little Richard, for which he bears a striking resemblance.

Perhaps it is not coincidental that the ultra-talented Little Richard is one of Nas’ musical heroes, as he exemplified sexual ambiguity during the balance of his life and career.