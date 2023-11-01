Marcus Jordan wants father Michael to be his best man

Marcus Jordan, the second-oldest child of NBA legend Michael Jordan, wants his father to be his best man at his upcoming wedding.

The son is reportedly going through with plans to marry “The Real Housewives of Miami” star Larsa Pippen, who is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen. The Pippens were married for 24 years until December 2021 and share four children.

The event is reportedly going down even though Michael Jordan expressed his disapproval of the wedding back in June 2023.

Marcus Jordan, 32, said he wants to keep up the family tradition. During the couple’s interview on “Pablo Torre Finds Out” he said MJ was also the best man at his oldest son Jeffrey’s wedding. And the son was the best man at Michael Jordan’s second wedding.

“I was the best man at his wedding and the best man at my brother’s wedding, and so obviously, we’ll keep that tradition going is my thoughts on it,” the younger Jordan said.

The prospect of Michael Jordan being the best man at his son’s wedding would be a social media spectacle of epic proportions, especially because Jordan and Pippen were teammates and won six NBA titles together in the 1990s.

Torre inquired if the engaged couple will televise the event, to which Marcus Jordan said:

“Now that I’ve been on ‘The Housewives of Miami,’ all the producers are inquiring around when’s the wedding, are we going to film it on TV, so that’s another thing that we’re playing along with is whether or not we’ll air it,” he said.

“We’re very private people, the Jordans, and so if it was up to me, I think we would do multiple weddings, one private for our family and friends and then maybe there’s one that’s a little more public but I guess time will tell,” he said.

This appears to be something that is definitely going down despite the overwhelming public skepticism. But the younger Jordan said their mutual love is authentic and will result in a wedding.

“It’s in the works is my go-to saying right now. I don’t think we have a date,” the younger Jordan told ‘Entertainment Tonight’ several months ago. “We’re still talking about locations and party size and all of that stuff. So it’s not really concrete yet, but it’ll happen.”

