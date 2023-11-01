Richardson and Walker-Miller named 2023 MMSDC Hall of Fame Legends

In October, the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council honored four business and economic trailblazers including Leon C. Richardson and Carla Walker-Miller as 2023 Michigan Minority Hall of Fame Legends. The Hall of Fame was created to ensure that iconic Michiganders are recognized for the transformational impact they’ve had on Michigan’s minority business growth and the indelible imprint they’ve made on minority businesses that are driving the state’s economy while empowering communities that are often left behind.

Richardson is the founder, president and CEO of The Chemico Group, the 34-year-old largest minority- owned, veteran-owned chemical management and distribution company in the U.S. A passionate champion for MBE development, Richardson serves as a National Minority Supplier Development Council Board member and oversaw expansion initiatives for 1,200 MBEs in the state while he chaired MMSDC’s Minority Business Input Committee.

Walker-Miller is the Founder and CEO of Walker-Miller Energy Services, a 22-year-old values-driven, B Corp-certified company that changes lives through energy use and conservation. Her high-performing firm’s efforts in energy efficiency and clean energy help decrease the utility burdens on local families and businesses, create sustainable jobs, diversify local energy workforces, and position small business owners to become sustainable suppliers in the clean energy economy. Walker-Miller is also a Chemico Group Board member.