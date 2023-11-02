Rapper Lady London recently teamed up with the Procter & Gamble brand, Mielle Organics, for a unique collaboration.

The partnership debuted the release of their new song “Sleek,” at ONE Musicfest.

@ladylondon [schooling] youuu on how to say @MielleOrganics the right way! 💁🏾‍♀️ I hope y’all paying close attention! 🗣”MY-ELLE” … is all that I use. 💅🏽 🎶I like my baby hair sleek, on fleek, all neat! This product is ALL ME !🎶 ♬ Mielle x Sleek by Lady London – MielleOrganics



The track inspired by the brand’s commitment to natural, healthy hair care, aims to celebrate and empower women of all backgrounds. This collaboration marks a new venture for both the artist and the brand, blending music and beauty in a fresh, innovative way.

Mielle Organics’ brand manager, Nickee Mack, spoke to rolling out about her process when it comes to hiring ambassadors.

When you are in the process of hiring brand ambassadors for the brand, what do you look for?

We look for individuals with the personality to work long hours. However, they should engage with people even though it’s a long day, and still be happy to represent your brand.

What makes someone a true influencer in a position to push the brand forward?

You have to believe in what your brand represents. Some people do it just for the chance that they’re going to make a significant profit. If it’s not your passion, then nobody’s going to believe in it. We are looking for people who are deeply invested in the brand and understand its surroundings. If you love it, we are going to love you.

What is the goal of Mielle Organics collaboration with rapper Lady London?

Lady London created a song called “[Sleek],” so we have a song out. It’s a beautiful sound and it is a hit. We also have our very own DJ who operates the booths with us as well. We love it because we are trying to reach all walks of life.