Saucy Santana’s rape threat brings DJ Akademiks to tears

The war of words between DJ Akademiks and Saucy Santana has officially gone off the rails.

For those just tuning in, this whole thing began last week when Akademiks criticized the low first week sales of City Girls’ recently released album, RAW. Ak did not mince words during his live stream and said the Miami rap duo’s window of musical relevancy had closed and “fizzled out.”

It was then that Saucy Santana, being a close friend of Yung Miami, inserted himself into the fiasco and said Ak was “moving like a f– “with his constantly picking on female rappers.

Ak then responded to Saucy, calling him a “c—sucker” and threatened to “spit in [his] face” if and when they ever see each other in person.

The “Walk Em Like a Dog” rapper then escalated the matter with a threatening response that equated to a rape threat with many saying went too far.

“After I beat you, I’ma f— you in your a– because you’re a b—- a– n—-,” Santana said. “That’s what we do to you. You always pressing a BBL, f–. B—-, you sitting on your thick-a–. I got a BBL and you got a BBW. That’s what you do. You a big Black woman. Sitting on that motherf—ng couch … You talking with so much aggression and hostility for a n—- we don’t see in public.”

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, Akademiks responded to the threat on his livestream even beginning his remarks with some laughs before being moved to tears while explaining Santana’s rape threat triggers him and that he’s trying to avoid being labeled a homophobe.

“When I see a n—- like Saucy Santana, it’s rubbing on the mere fabric of what I really grew up on. It brings me back to a hateful part of my life that I really try to get past … I’m not tryna get canceled to f— up what we got going on. I’m never tryna get canceled saying the wrong thing — I know what we got going on, I love it. … I’m trying not to get canceled … But this s— does bother me. Put it like this: with everything we’ve talked about, I’ve never cared about — I don’t care what rapper got at me, bro. Ever. But really, there’s certain s— I really don’t f— with in my life that I will never do … But I’m in America, I gotta sit here and just act like … I don’t f— with certain s—. I don’t like it. Just please.”

As heartfelt as Akademiks response was, some people were not feeling too sorry for him thanks to some of his past antics including Yung Miami who wrote in an Instagram comment, “I was in tears when he laughed and was trolling about my car getting shot up while I was 6 months pregnant.”