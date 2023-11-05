Chrisean Rock’s diss song reaches top of Billboard chart

Chrisean Rock couldn’t get a chart-topping hit with Blueface. So she got one without him.

The rapper, reality star and new mother topped a Billboard chart that disses Blueface in the song “Mr. Take Ya B—-” with Lil Mabu. The single has supplanted Mitski’s “My Love Mine All Mine” after three weeks of the song being atop the TikTok Billboard chart, Billboard magazine reports.

In the heat-seeking single, Rock roars at her former lover Blueface, who is the mother of their infant, Chrisean Malone Jr.:

“F— Blue Face, I had to find a new bae. Yea aight, with Mabu — f— what you say. / I might put it in his face. ‘Cause he want a taste — this that newborn p—-, make my water break.”

Meanwhile, the “Thotiana” rapper, who was born in Los Angeles under the name Johnathan Jamall Porter, has moved on from their ceaseless tumult and is currently engaged to the mother of his first two children, Jaidyn Alexis.

Rock and Blueface must continue to interact with one another in the future, however, after Rock gave birth to their child in October 2023.