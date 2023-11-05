A lot has happened for the music industry in 2023. From the ongoing discussion of using lyrics in court, to the introduction of artificial intelligence and the overall decline of sales in hip-hop, there has not been a lack of points to focus on.

Recently, Grammy Recording Academy member Dominique Robinson stopped by rolling out to review a discussion he had with lawmakers on some of the topics.

According to a graphic posted on social media by Robinson, the Recording Academy members met with Congressman Hank Johnson to discuss the big three issues of AI, protecting free expression and protecting the live-music experience.

The group asked Johnson to support a federal right of publicity bill. The proposed bill would protect human creators from “unlawful” imitation of their work to make AI-generated content.

Johnson was also asked to continue pushing a bill he introduced. In April, Johnson sponsored H.R. 2951: Rap Act of 2023. The bill essentially limits the use of a creator’s art against them in a court of law. In the YSL RICO Case, 11 Alive reported at least nine songs have been cited as evidence against Thug in the case. As of Nov. 5, the bill has 29 Democrats cosponsoring the bill, but only has a 1% chance of being enacted, according to govtrack.us.

Members of the Academy also asked for more restrictions and clarity on consumers purchasing concert tickets.

“Congress needs to address the many predatory practices that drive up ticket prices and deceive consumers by regulating bulk resellers and bots and providing real transparency,” the Academy’s graphic read.

Concert tickets are hard enough to get, you shouldn’t have to pay surprise service fees on top of that. My Administration is working to crack down on those junk fees, so you know what you are paying for up front. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 24, 2023

The group asked for Congress to pass the TICKET Act, and support additional pro-artist and pro-consumer reforms like making sure artists are compensated for works broadcasted on radio and enforcing the same tax treatment for artists that film production receives.

What was your discussion like with the lawmakers?

It was district advocate day, where we go out once a year to speak with Congressman and Congresswoman about the laws that could affect the music industry.

A few of the topics this year were AI, the resale of concert tickets and using lyrics in court.

When did you first get involved with the Recording Academy?

This is my second year as a member. I was accepted last year.

I’ve been doing this music thing for a while. I started out loving music as a kid. And it got to a point where I basically, not the proper way, but when I was in high school, I ran my own label. I had guys signing contracts, and I had no idea [what I was doing], but now, it’s a whole different story. I know exactly what I’m doing, and I’m here to bring the help the industry needs. For aspiring artists, independent artists, and even your major artists signed to a major label or independent label.