The “Houston Hottie” was in her element rocking an anime lash look in her latest music video.

Megan Thee Stallion has embraced the new manga lash trend in her latest music video for the single “Cobra,” after receiving approval from TikTok creators. The video, which symbolizes overcoming personal struggles, showcases Megan emerging from a snake’s jaw and features stunning hair, makeup and special effects.

Megan’s go-to makeup artist, Lauren Elise Child and special effects creator Miranda Jory collaborated to bring Megan’s vision to life, according to Allure.

Allure also reported that Child’s favorite look in the video is when Megan emerges from the snake’s belly with spiky lashes and radiant skin inspired by the snake’s fangs. Child crafted Megan’s makeup looks throughout the video, including clumpy, defined lashes to symbolize her rebirth and a metallic silver smoky eye with a sharp wing for a glamorous look.

The video also includes a pivotal moment where Megan sheds her skin inside a glass box, observed and photographed by onlookers.

All in all, Megan’s artistic expression and innovative beauty choices have been praised by TikTok creators, who have embraced the manga lash trend showcased in the “Cobra” video.

Check out three beauty influencers below who demonstrated how they made the eyelash trend their own.

This creator cut up her old wispy lashes, then spaced them out on the top and bottom lash line

This creator added a bolder manga lash on the top and less dramatic ones on the bottom

This creator couldn’t decide between putting her manga lashes over her lash line or underneath