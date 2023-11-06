Agent claims Haaland robbed of Ballon D’Or win

By Deborah Migwi

PARIS — Brazilian football association agent, Rafaela Pimieta was not satisfied with the Ballon d’Or 2023 results. As Erling Haaland’s agent, she feels that he deserved the first position in the awards, in a ceremony that recently took place in Theatre du Chatelet, Paris on October 30. ArgentinianLionel Messi was first in the men’s ranking while Aitana Bonmati from Spain came first in the women’s ranking with both getting a golden football trophy as an award.

Messi was asked if he has plans for retirement while he was on stage, “I don’t know how much longer I will continue playing football,” said Messi in response to the question.

Brazillian Association Football agent, Rafaela Pimienta who is also Erling Haaland’s agent believes that Haaland deserved the first position in the Ballon d’Or 2023 awards held recently in Paris, France. Haaland was in the second position after Lionel Messi won this year’s Ballon d’Or. X.

Pimienta used to work under “superagent” Mino Raiola, who passed on in 2022 and she inherited all his clients including Manchester City’s best striker Haaland and Paul Pogba. “Haaland won the treble with Manchester City, he led them to their first ever UEFA Champions League title. He scored… how many goals ? I’ve even forgotten the count, he broke the all-time Premier League goals record. He scored tons of goals,” said Rafaela.

“He didn’t win the Ballon d’Or today? are you kidding me? I’m literally speechless. How is this even possible? What more does he have to do to win the Ballon d’Or? The only thing i have to say right now is that Haaland was robbed,” added Rafaela.

Erling Haaland is a Norwergian professional footballer, who plays as a striker for premier league club Manchester City. He is considered to be one of the best players in the world, and is known for his speed, strength and positioning.

Africa was not left behind, there were four Ballon d’Or 2023 nominees Andre Onana (Cameroon) who finished 23rd, Yassine Bounou (Morocco) was 13th, Mohamed Salah (Egypt) at 11th, and Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) was 8th nominee.