FAMU has secured a spot in the SWAC championship game. The Rattlers improved to 7-0 in the win loss column for conference play and 8-1 overall after a 42-28 win over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Nov. 4.

“Another good win for the program,” FAMU coach Willie Simmons said in his postgame press conference. “I’m proud of the guys … It was a huge win that helped us solidify the No. 1 seed in the conference, which guarantees us the ability to host the SWAC Championship Game, so [we’re] excited about that.”

Quarterback Jeremy Moussa led the charge with 14 completions for 245 yards and a touchdown as well as one interception. Moussa currently leads the SWAC with 2,266 passing yards and 18 touchdowns this season.

The SWAC West has still yet to be determined as Alcorn State is 5-1 in conference play, but Southern and Prairie View A&M trail with 4-2 conference records. The Jaguars have two defensive leaders, as Tahj Brown leads the conference with three fumbles recovered, while Ckelby Givens leads the SWAC with four forced fumbles. FAMU’s clinching the division ended Jackson State’s hopes of returning to the postseason this fall, but with a 7-3 overall record and 5-2 conference mark, the Tigers consider the first season under new coach T.C. Taylor a successful year.

FAMU is set to host the SWAC Championship game against the West division winners on Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. ET.