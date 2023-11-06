‘Insecure’ star Yvonne Orji on remaining a virgin at almost 40 (video)

Actress Yvonne Orji has managed to avoid having sex even as the former “Insecure” star nears the age of 40.

Orji, 39, whose surname is ironically pronounced “orgy,” told comedian Chelsea Handler on her “Dear Chelsea” podcast that she has never had sex before.

“Are you still a virgin?” Handler asked Orji.

“I am,” Orji confirmed.

“Oh my God, I love this,” Handler replied excitedly.

“This is the most original guest we’ve ever had on. And what are you, 39? Oh my God. That dam is going to break one day, baby.”

Because of Orji’s proud proclamation, the syndicated national radio show “The Breakfast Club” made virginity the topic of a call-in segment. Only a few listeners in proximity to Orji’s age were able to testify about their lifelong abstinence from sexual intercourse.

To be sure, Orji has openly spoken about her sex life, or lack thereof, on previous occasions. She said she is determined to hold off from sexual relations until she is married, regardless of societal norms or peer pressure.

“People were like, ‘Oh Yvonne.’ … Pray for him, whoever he is,” Orji told Handler as the two women laughed heartily. “There’s a lot of pent-up energy up in here with me.”

Orji is best known for her role on the groundbreaking HBO series “Insecure” which was created by and starred Issa Rae.

Six years ago, Orji told People magazine that she was living a biblical life that prohibits sex until marriage.

“Before any of [the fame] happened, I sat down with myself and with God and thought, when I make it, how do you want me to represent you while I’m here?” Orji told the publication when she was 33. “It was like, OK, I know why I’m here. It’s to make you proud.”

