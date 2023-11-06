Classic glam and authenticity are what correspondent and actress Kennedy Rue McCullough exudes.

McCullough is a dedicated correspondent and storyteller, focusing on her passion projects “REVOLT Black News” and “Black Girl Stuff.” Starting as a childhood actor, Kennedy’s love for hosting and journalism grew after her first red-carpet appearance at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

After graduating from Spelman in 2020, she worked on the nationally syndicated entertainment analysis show “Central Ave” before becoming a news and entertainment correspondent and Gen-Z-focused storyteller at REVOLT. In her two years at REVOLT, McCullough expanded her production skills.

Despite her busy schedule, McCullough gave rolling out an exclusive look at some of her must-have beauty products for women on the go.

What are some of your go-to makeup looks?

I love a good natural beat. That’s pretty much what I do all the time. I have a work look, which is when I have professionals do my makeup, but when I’m not at work, I like to have a signature makeup look as well. When people see me out, they recognize my go-to look. I like to do something a bit more dramatic. Usually, I use a brown eyeshadow that can transition into a liner. I also like to add a bottom liner to my eyes, which gives it an old-school, classic look. I love that it can take my makeup from day to night. In the morning, I might just wear the brown shadow, and at night, I’ll add a liner. It’s a quick trick that doesn’t require a lot of skill.

What skincare and makeup products do you use?

Most of my skincare products are medical grade. They can be pricey, but it’s worth investing in your skin, as it’s the largest organ on your body. However, you don’t have to use extremely expensive skincare. You just need products that work for you. One of my favorite skincare products is sunscreen. I love Black Girl Sunscreen. I also love a good moisturizer. It’s called Epionce. It’s light but hydrating, and it gives you a glow. It comes in a clear bottle and is quite popular.

As for makeup, I struggle with finding the right foundation shades; I usually mix two. It’s usually between Laura Mercier, which is for the red undertones, and NARS, which is for the yellow undertones. It can change from day to day. My tip is to keep your foundation and buy something you can mix it with. Your skin color changes; make the most out of your products.

What’s your daytime fragrance compared to your go-to evening fragrance?

My favorite daytime fragrance this year has been Billie Eilish. I love it because it’s a good vanilla scent. It has a sexy, late 90s and early 2000s vibe to it. We’re into sweet fragrances like Pink Sugar, and I think Billie Eilish is a modern take on that. It’s affordable, wearable, and long-lasting.