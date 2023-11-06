Lauryn Hill continues to disrespect her fans

The singer is going to show up when she wants to
Lauryn Hill (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Lauryn Hill has had a reputation for being a no-show or late to her concert performances throughout her career. As she’s currently on her tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, apparently she’s still not on time.

During Hill’s recent stop in Los Angeles, she addressed her tardiness during her shows.


“Y’all lucky I make it on this stage every night,” Hill said. “I don’t do it because they let me do it. I do it because I stand here in the name of God and I do it. God is the one who allows me to do it, who surrounded me with family and community when there was no support.”

Hill then said no one asked her to make a follow-up to her debut album.


“When the album sold so many records, and no one showed up and said, ‘Hey, would you like to make another one?’ So I went around the world, and I played the same album over and over and over again. Because we are survivors, and we’re not just survivors, we’re thrivers.”

For fans who pay hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars to see their favorite artist perform, it isn’t very pleasant to know that the artist doesn’t have much regard for their time.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
What's new
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
SPECIALS