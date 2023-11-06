Lauryn Hill has had a reputation for being a no-show or late to her concert performances throughout her career. As she’s currently on her tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, apparently she’s still not on time.

During Hill’s recent stop in Los Angeles, she addressed her tardiness during her shows.

“Y’all lucky I make it on this stage every night,” Hill said. “I don’t do it because they let me do it. I do it because I stand here in the name of God and I do it. God is the one who allows me to do it, who surrounded me with family and community when there was no support.”

Lauryn Hill addresses her “lateness”

Hill then said no one asked her to make a follow-up to her debut album.

“When the album sold so many records, and no one showed up and said, ‘Hey, would you like to make another one?’ So I went around the world, and I played the same album over and over and over again. Because we are survivors, and we’re not just survivors, we’re thrivers.”

This how Lauryn Hill be treating y'all https://t.co/QIQn686AIj — Capricorn Menace (@ByronGraffiti_) November 5, 2023

This isn’t the flex she thought it was. I’m all about artistic freedom and expression but I’m also about respecting your audience’s time. However, if you are buying a ticket to see Lauryn Hill in 2023? I don’t feel bad for you because you know what you are in for. https://t.co/XSJAPPxOAG — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) November 6, 2023

For fans who pay hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars to see their favorite artist perform, it isn’t very pleasant to know that the artist doesn’t have much regard for their time.