Manni Supreme brings the most energy to the stage when he hosts events in his hometown of Atlanta. The media personality and entertainer has broken the ceiling of limits placed on him as a journalism student at Georgia State University. He began hosting club parties at 19 and worked his way from internships to on-air gigs at Atlanta hip-hop stations like Hot 107.9 and Streetz 94.5. Now, he also has a spot on Shade45’s “Streetz Is Watchin Radio” on Sirius XM, where he highlights top artists in the underground hip-hop scene.

Recently, Supreme stopped by rolling out to discuss his rapid rise through media at a young age.

DJ Drama narrated your journey through Georgia State University in a graduation video. How did that come about?

First off, shout out to the whole Generation Now family: Drama, Cannon, and Lake. They took me in and embraced my talents. Joe, Royce, TC–it’s a real family based over there. Everything that I do, career-wise, they support me.

Funny enough, that [DJ Drama graduation video] idea came from sitting in the library. I turned in my last assignment, and I remember I just wanted to do something big for my graduation. School has helped me so much, but towards the end, once I started to get a little bit bigger in terms of my hosting, I felt like it was slowing me down. So I was like, “I just want to make it a point to show everybody you can do it, too. You can be in school and do the goals that you want to do.” And I was like, “What better way than Drama?” I wanted a “Call Me If You Get Lost” narration on it. Shout out to my creative director; he was with me, and he helped put it together. After I made the script, I texted it to TC (he’s the creative director for Generation Now) and then he was like, “Send it to Dram.”

I sent it to him; he gave it back to me in like six hours.

You have shown there are many different ways to get to the money in media early on in your career. When did you decide you wouldn’t be just a regular journalist but an entire media personality?

I grew up listening to [the] radio, but my goal, and still is my goal, is to be like Jimmy Fallon. That’s my end goal: to have a late-night show.

I just realized that doing that Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and David Letterman were big in one entity, and for a lot of them, it was comedy. I want mine to be more authentic in growing and developing new artists. So building those relationships so when the Tony Shhnows and the Anycias win their Grammys, and they come on late [at] night with Manni Supreme, you’ve been had this relationship.

I just try to inspire those around me to write down what they want to do. I say this for my Mannie Motivation on the radio all the time: “Write down what you want to do and then actively work towards those goals.”