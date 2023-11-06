Stacey Lee Spratt has dedicated 15 years to the United Negro College Fund and currently serves as the director of the Empower Me Tour. The UNCF College Readiness Empower Me Tour may be the answer to a high school senior’s prayers. The annual event is returning to Chicago after a five-year hiatus, offering high school students the chance to earn scholarships and college acceptances from HBCUs. Stacey’s mission is to provide resources for minority students in areas without HBCUs.

The Clark Atlanta University alumna spoke to rolling out, providing valuable information on scholarships and other topics.

What is the United Negro College Fund, and what does that organization do?

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) has been around for nearly 80 years. We provide scholarships and opportunities, and we help students not only get to college but also succeed in college. We assist minority students, Black students, and Brown students not just in attending HBCUs but also in securing the funding to attend majority institutions. For over 80 years, we’ve [supported] our HBCUs and those students who want to attend college.

Why should high school students consider attending an HBCU?

HBCUs were created during a time when Black and Brown people could not attend majority institutions. At HBCUs, you will feel at home. The classes are more intimate, and the connections you make are lifelong. I still attend homecomings and work with some of the people I went to college with. When they say, “Look to your left and to your right, someone’s going to be a CEO of a company, or someone’s going to own their own business,” they’re right. You truly find your family when you attend an HBCU.

How does it feel knowing the Empower Me Tour positively impacts first-generation college students?

It means a lot to me because many of the students we work with are first-generation students. We help them understand how to apply to college, understand financial aid, and apply for scholarships. The Empower Me Tour has helped many first-generation students get accepted into college, some even receiving full-ride scholarships on the spot. It’s heartwarming to go to places like Chicago and Milwaukee, where there aren’t HBCUs, and teach kids that HBCUs are an option for them. My purpose is to help students understand that education is freedom.

What tips do you have for students regarding prepping and paying for college?

First, I [recommend] visiting uncf.org, where you can find information about all the scholarship opportunities we have available. Check back every two weeks as we update opportunities daily. Apply for as many scholarships as you can. You [can only] win funding [by] applying. It’s also [essential] to fill out your financial aid information with your parents to see how much funding or scholarship opportunities you can receive. At the Empower Me Tour, you can do an on-site interview and [get] into college or receive funding on the spot.