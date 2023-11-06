As the CEO of URGE Development Group, Detroit’s Roderick Hardamon prides himself on building communities through innovation and value creation. Throughout Hardamon’s career, he’s learned many things. Interestingly, playing games such as Monopoly helped him build an empire like URGE. He’s looking to pay it forward and educate the new generation on investing and developing.

Tell us about your journey.

I had my ultimate job, and it wasn’t enough. When I realized that [it] wasn’t enough, and getting a bigger job wasn’t enough, either, I decided it was time for me to leave and figure out my life. I realized that real estate was going to be my path forward. To be able to come back home and invest in communities helped not only decide my destiny but the destiny of others and empower folks to be able to make decisions that control their own lives. That’s why I started a development firm so that we could put money into capital work and communities that we chose, build the buildings that we chose, and have the impact that we thought was necessary.

How would you describe your transition from Wall Street to betting on yourself?

That transition from Wall Street to running my own company was super hard. [When] I decided that [it] was time for me to leave, it wasn’t until three years later that I left. It took a lot of financial planning, but the biggest hurdle was me believing that I could be self-sufficient on my own, that it wasn’t just the city group, my former firm’s business, or their logo that got me in the room, but that I was as equally valuable to the process and to the impact I was having. When you’re in a big corporation, sometimes it feels like it’s the firm; without that branding, what can you do? Will people pick up the calls and listen anymore? Some of my closest friends reminded me [it] wasn’t a logo doing all the work. [It] wasn’t the logo that got promoted. They wouldn’t have invested all that money and paid you all that money. … They wouldn’t have allowed me the flexibility to commute between Detroit and New York unless I was adding real value, and it took me a while to get the courage to believe it.

What are some of those practical steps that you took when you said it took courage to believe?

The first thing for me was giving myself financial flexibility to have time to figure it out. I knew when I left I didn’t have it all figured out. It would take me time to learn and figure out a new industry. I participated in the real estate space, but it wasn’t my day-to-day experience, so I had to change some things about my dream and mindset. Moving back home to Detroit gave me some more flexibility than living in New York and then saving enough money over those three years so I could have time to figure it out. The second piece was uncertainty breeds doubt. I started making steps and creating a plan to eliminate the uncertainty to eliminate the doubt. I started bidding on RFPs for projects; I started making myself seen in projects in the city. I started being everywhere in the city and being a fixture, not just about real estate, but who else could I help? The more I spent time doing policy and civic service, the more I felt I had that ecosystem that would support me to do the work. I became a known commodity, so others began to believe I could do the work.

How did your love for the game Monopoly influence your career and investment decisions?

Monopoly and Legos are the beginning blocks of my career. I still love Legos. I was building structures when I was three years old. I didn’t know what I was doing. I wasn’t trying to be an architect, but I liked building stuff. I like creating things. It was that imagination of initial creativity and entrepreneurial spirit. I like winning in Monopoly. I don’t lose much in Monopoly; my daughter can beat me, but other than that, most people can’t beat me. My daughter is only 10, but she’s on a whole different path. Monopoly allowed me to play with different strategies of how to play that game, which taught me to be creative and flexible and employ different strategies to win and solve every problem.

There is no age too early to learn. Problem-solving, just like anything else, is a learned and enhanced double skill, so the earlier you start learning and solving problems, the better you get at it. People sometimes assume that things get handed to you at a certain point, and you’re like, “No, I’m just really good at solving a problem, and I can see a solution that others can’t.” Not because I’m smarter. I have more practice. I can connect dots that you can’t see quite yet and what you think is impossible; I know it’s a step in the road. My kids have learned about entrepreneurship from day one. They’ve always been in conference calls when I [had] a corporate job when I was doing mergers and acquisitions when I was buying and selling companies, which in many ways is another form of Monopoly. My oldest son was in the room listening to me negotiate. My daughter goes to the buildings and hears me talk about a capital stack. She hears me talk about rent, construction, and legal contracts. She doesn’t grasp everything, but she gets the gist, and there is something to be said about talking to the younger generation super early because if they digest it, [it will] become second nature to them.

What was the most significant lesson you learned from your merger and acquisition experience?

The biggest thing I learned from M&A was that the game is never over. There have been several deals that I’ve done in other countries. One of the most significant that I’ve done was by myself at a negotiation table in Amsterdam, and a massive issue popped up. I remember my business CEO telling me to pack up and leave. We had been there two or three weeks, I burned through millions of dollars and man-hours pulling this deal off, and I knew in my heart of hearts I could pull this off. But I felt like folks’ egos were getting away, so I had a decision to make. Was I going to bet on myself or do what I was told? I bet on me that we could figure out this problem. It was going to take us 24 hours to get out anyway, so I used that 24 hours to solve the problem. That always told me just because you said it doesn’t mean it’s right, and at times, you got to be willing to figure out if [it] was the right decision. I would say the second thing is that in the course of an M&A deal, a deal can die five or six times before we get to the finish line. Every problem has a solution. Sometimes, the solution is just having to walk away, which I’ve had to do for real estate deals. But usually, every problem has a solution. I assume every problem I see in real estate is solvable. I don’t care if it’s financially related. I don’t care if it’s staffing-related. I don’t care if it’s because I got a burglary. It’s never a solution I can’t solve, and that stems from two things. One, I think I’m talented, but two, I know I ain’t that talented, but I also have unbelievable faith in God. I could not do this by myself. It’s impossible. I am doing things I didn’t even know existed seven years ago, so clearly, I got more support and a higher power than I got talent.

Tell us about the projects you guys have been working on in Detroit.

We consider ourselves a creative pacemaker. Our goal is to honor the historical legacy of communities in which we invest in while bringing something very beautiful to it. We believe that we bring not only financial investment we bring cultural investment through the arts, which is a big part of our projects. Currently, we have two projects under construction, and with our pipeline, we are on track to invest $70 to $80 million in the city of Detroit through our products alone, based on the work that we’re doing. With our impact in the city, we have well over $100 million from a standing start in just under four years. We have a lot more to do, we have a lot more to do from an impact perspective and creating an environment ecosystem for other developers’ businesses to survive and thrive.

What advice would you give aspiring entrepreneurs looking to venture into real estate development or boutique management?

Make sure you’re ready for this journey. It’s a roller coaster and not for the faint of heart. Make sure you want to do whatever it takes to survive. Everyone wants to make entrepreneurship sound sexy. [It] ain’t necessarily easy. If it’s only about the money, find something else to do. You have to have a passion. You have to be committed to fighting through it when it all goes bad because there are always times when you feel like it all goes bad. Money won’t get you up in the morning when you feel like all goes bad. Two, become an expert in your field. Nothing beats talent, time, and expertise, and if you combine that with your willingness to work harder than everybody else, you can be successful. But this ain’t for the faint of heart. There’s no get-rich-quick scheme and no TikTok algorithm. It’s nothing but hard work, dedication, and planting positive seeds in the universe and your community that you will harvest later when you least expect it.