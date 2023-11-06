Vice President Kamala Harris recently addressed more than 3,000 women in a “Sisters United: Taking Back Our Rights” online rally, an effort to bolster politicians they believe will push back against predominantly Republican legislation that they say curtails women’s reproductive rights.

“There are so many times when circumstances would make us feel alone and powerless, but organizing like this shows us that we’re not alone and we’re more powerful together,” Harris said in the online event Nov. 3. “The strength of our nation has always relied on folks like the women on this call to believe in what is possible and fight for us to get there.”

Elections on Tuesday, Nov. 7, feature gubernatorial and state legislative candidates across the country who could have a dramatic effect on the efforts of those participating on the call. During the 12 minutes she spent on the call, Harris cited crucial elections in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Additionally, those in Michigan, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and North Carolina were given specific instructions on how to sign up to rally their networks in preparation for Election Day.

The online rally was sponsored and organized by three networks with similar values — Red Wine & Blue; Sisters Lead, Sisters Vote ( and Win with Black Women.

In addition to rallying their networks, participants from all states were urged to join the Clapback Crew, an initiative by SLSV to combat disinformation. The initiative provides a sample ballot, a Get Out the Vote toolkit and an opportunity to share their stories with the vice president.

The Sisters United event also promoted the work of Win with Black Women, a collective of intergenerational, intersectional Black women leaders throughout the nation. This group is motivated by their collective concern with the treatment of Black women in the current political cycle.

Participants were motivated to get involved in their efforts to eliminate racist and sexist attacks on Black women, support the historic number of Black women running for elected office at all levels and elevate the collective power of Black women.​