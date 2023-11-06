Yung Miami goes off on fans who warn her not to become next Cassie to Diddy

Yung Miami clapped back on several fans who warned her not to wind up like Cassie during her celebration of her boyfriend Diddy’s 54th birthday.

One-half of the rap group City Girls, born in Miami as Caresha Romeka Brownlee, took to her seven million-strong Instagram account to help bring in Diddy’s special day. The photo carousel included the couple’s intercontinental travels and award show appearances.

While most fans adored the intimate photos of the couple, as well as their relationship, others implored Yung Miami not to become the next Cassie.

Before singer Cassie ended her relationship with Diddy, she became infamous as the decade-long girlfriend whom Diddy never married or even proposed to. They believe a similar fate awaits Caresha if she is not discerning or becomes seduced by the aristocrat’s glamorous lifestyle.

“You ain’t learning from Cassie sista!” one commenter wrote.

Miami quickly retorted with fire, “I think you under the wrong b—- page LMAOOOOO.”

A second fan penned that “Diddy is going to be out of the country with another woman in a few days just like he did last year,” while a third respondent added: “This!!!!! Yet people be hyping up the nonsense talking about he love her. He doesn’t love anyone but himself.”

Despite the detractors, it appears that Yung Miami is enjoying her time with Diddy, and, most of all, this was the type of relationship that she yearned for several months ago.