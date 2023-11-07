Akon doesn’t plan to take Suge Knight’s shocking rape allegations lying down and is now weighing his legal options regarding the matter.

The “Stick Around” singer recently spoke with TMZ and vehemently denied Knight’s claims, calling them “outrageous, false and disgusting.”

“I need to make it very clear that I absolutely deny these outrageous, false and disgusting claims Suge Knight made on his podcast about me,” Akon said. “I’ve never called, received, or had any contact with Suge Knight since he has been incarcerated. My voice you heard on his podcast was as a soundbite previously recorded from an interview I did with DJ Vlad three years ago regarding Suge Knight in 2009.”

“I’ve never been a guest on Suge Knight’s podcast,” he continued. “I always believe in building positivity into the world and my actions and legacy have spoken to that. It’s unfortunate that I have to defend myself from these lies and I will be involving my legal team in filing a defamation lawsuit against Mr. Knight, my prayers for him will still continue.”

During the debut episode of Knight’s jailhouse podcast, “Collect Call With Suge Knight,” Knight made the flabbergasting claim that Akon and his longtime producer, Detail, once sexually assaulted the 13-year-old sister of one of his close friends along with her 12-year-old friend.

Right after the episode aired, Akon immediately turned to X, formerly known as Twitter, to deny the accusation.

“The world knows a lie when they hear it,” he wrote. “It’s unfortunate that this man is going out like this. It’s sad and seriously embarrassing. Regardless of our history, I’m still going to be praying for him.”