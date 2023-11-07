Fans cook Angel Reese and LSU after blowout loss on opening night

Many fans could not wait to rip into Angel Reese after her LSU squad suffered a humiliating loss to open the season
LSU forward Angel Reese. (Image source: TikTok - @angelreese10)

Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers got trampled on social media user after suffering a resounding loss to the Colorado Buffaloes on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.

The No. 1 ranked Tigers became the first defending national champions to lose their opening game in nearly 30 years after getting vanquished 92-78 in a game that was not even that close.


The Buffaloes were in command of the game from the opening tip, powered by the trio of Frida Formann (27 points), Aaronette Vonleh (24 points), and Jaylyn Sherrod (19 points). Meanwhile, Reese had a subpar performance by making only 6 of 15 shot attempts, had the ball stolen several times, and finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds.  

Reese in particular was furiously flamed on X (formerly known as Twitter) by mostly White folks who believe she is both arrogant and classless.


Some sports fans came to Reese’s defense. The “Bayou Barbie” became the darling of the sports world and pop culture when her Tigers defeated Caitlyn Clark — the nation’s best player — and the Iowa Hawkeyes to claim LSU’s first-ever national championship. Reese, however, was lambasted by mostly White Americans because she flashed the “you can’t see me” hand gesture in front of Clark’s face as the game ended. They called her “ghetto” and other demeaning names and said she exhibited poor sportsmanship.

Throughout the spring and summer, Reese cashed in on her newfound fame and became the nation’s leading NIL (name, image, and likeness) procurer in all college basketball, men’s or women’s.

Therefore, when Reese and LSU suffered an embarrassing loss to Colorado to begin the 2023-24 season, many were very eager to rip the Bayou Barbie to shreds for their poor performance.

The first people to troll Reese and the Tigers were none other than the Colorado Buffaloes women’s squad who had been living under the giant shadow that Reese had cast:

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
What's new
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
SPECIALS