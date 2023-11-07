HBCU investigating band member who punched fan, then continued playing (video)

Texas Southern University is reportedly investigating a band member who punched a fan following an argument — and then returned to playing his instrument without missing a beat.

The video went viral on Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, when Jackson State hosted Texas Southern in an intercollegiate HBCU football game.

While the action was on the gridiron between the Tigers and the Tigers (both football teams boast the same nickname), the episode that really captured urbanites’ attention was the 10-15 seconds during the altercation.

There is no sound in the camera video that is trained on the Texas Southern University Ocean of Souls Marching Band member. An unidentified man is seen with his back to the game and having a spirited conversation with a tuba player while the band is playing. Not long into the clip, the man in the hat escalates the situation by demonstratively yelling at the tuba player.

Whatever the man in the hat said, coupled with the intensity of his voice, apparently triggered the student with the tuba. He hauled off and handed the man a quick four-piece barrage of right-handed shots to the left side of his face.

TEXAS SOUTHERN WHAT YALL GOT GOING ON 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WvIuPp3h3y — kayla. (@theekaylan) November 5, 2023

Right after the quick succession of shots, another person wearing a marching band uniform snatched the unknown man and pulled him to safety.

Meanwhile, the university vowed to investigate the incident and implement security safeguards for future games and band performances.

“Texas Southern University is aware of an incident involving a member of the Ocean of Soul marching band during a recent away game. The incident is under investigation,” a school representative said in a statement obtained by the New York Post. “The University is implementing additional measures to ensure the safety of all band members during performances.”

The issue of student safety has come to the forefront in recent weeks due to shootings and injuries at several HBCU homecoming events around the country.