Larsa Pippen is on the defensive and recently responded to Cardi B’s thoughts about her jaw-dropping claims of having sex four times a night during her 23-year marriage to ex-husband, NBA legend, Scottie Pippen.

It was back in March that Cardi gave her two cents on the revelation during an Instagram Live session that something just didn’t seem right with the math.

“You practically telling the world that your man on drugs,” Cardi lamented. “Your n—-’s on drugs, your man is on drugs. ‘Cause there ain’t no way.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper said that she maybe understood occasions of having “sex three times a day” but definitely “not every day though.”

She then went on to reiterate her drug theory in only a way that Cardi can. “If your man wanna have sex with you four, five times a day … and we do that every day … Girl, your man is on percs, or your man is trying to convince himself that he likes p—-. That is not a flex. Go stitch your p—- up. Your man is sick.”

On Sunday, Nov. 5 while on stage at Bravocon, the “Real Housewives of Miami” star shot back and said she just doesn’t understand why Cardi is commenting on and/or even concerned with her sex life.