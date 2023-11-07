Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have broken up, fans fear

Fans openly wonder if the entertainment power pair Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have broken up after dating for less than a year.

Internet sleuths discovered that Harvey scrubbed her five-million-followers-strong Instagram page of every photo of Idris. Soon after that, according to the Daily Mail, Idris temporarily disabled his nearly two million-followers-strong IG page completely. It is back up now, but there are no photos of Harvey on Idris’ page anymore, either.

They began being seen with each other in December 2022 at industry events and made their relationship Instagram official in January 2023.

The model and socialite, who is the stepdaughter of comedian Steve Harvey, had just confessed that she was in love with Idris when she celebrated his birthday on Sept. 2.

Harvey, 26, famously protective of her personal life, has not responded publicly to the alarm bells sounded by fans when the two disappeared from their respective IG pages. But she also had little to say after she broke up with rap icon Future a few years ago and did the same after distancing herself from Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, whom she dated for 18 months.

Idris, 32, is most famous for his starring role in the late John Singleton-created classic TV series “Snowfall.”

The last time the two were photographed together was a trip the pair took to Paris in late September. They did, however, show up separately at NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday bash on Monday night. It was a party that others saw as fueling rumors of a romance between OBJ and Kim Kardashian, who also showed up, though they’ve tried to downplay the speculation.