Purple lovers rejoice.

A new movie aboutPrince is on the way thanks to his ex-wife Mayte Garcia’s book, The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince, getting the green light to be turned into a scripted biopic.

Released in 2017, The Most Beautiful: My Life with Prince, is Garcia’s firs hand account of her romance and marriage to the iconic music artist. Titled after the hit song, “The Most Beautiful Girl In The World,” that Prince wrote about their relationship, the book tells of how the pair first met backstage at a concert and began a friendship that slowly bloomed into a fairy-tale love story.

Atlanta-based media company Crazy Legs Productions (“Cutlers Court,” “1000-lb. Sisters”) is set to produce the film along with Gilbert Davison, Prince’s friend, manager, and president of the Paisley Park estate, who will serve as an associate producer.

“Crazy Legs is a perfect partner to bring this deeply personal reflection of my life with Prince to the screen,” Garcia said. “Their diverse body of work shows an artistry and craft to tell personal stories about the most complex, most beautiful human beings. This film will provide an intimate look at the man I loved, our life together, and his lasting influence.”

Tom Cappello, co-founder and CEO of Crazy Legs says the company is “honored” to be entrusted with Mayte’s memoir.

“Prince is one of our generation’s most electrifying, charismatic, and enigmatic personalities,” he said. “We are honored that Mayte has chosen us to bring her moving, candid memoir to life and bring to the screen a rare window to an artist that changed my life and the lives of tens of millions of fans around the world. We are eager to start developing this project.”

No release date has been given for the film but Crazy Legs says they are looking to begin production in late 2024.