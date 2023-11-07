Rick Ross tore into Jada Pinkett Smith as “psychologically lost” during a discussion about her headline-producing book tour as well as her embarrassing behavior in recent years.

The music magnate severely rebuked Pinkett Smith on multiple fronts after he was asked by Rolling Stone about his “Entanglements” collaboration with August Alsina, the man who was romantically linked with Will Smith’s wife.

“I don’t think I agree with Jada Pinkett. To me, she’s psychologically lost and needs some counseling,” Ross said. “Jesus! What you going to tell us next? When you tell us you haven’t been together in six years, you haven’t had sex in this many years, you don’t have a prenuptial agreement — OK, what’s next?”

Ross said he was informed that Pinkett Smith’s memoir Worthy had “flopped,” even though the book debuted at No. 3 on the New York Times Best Seller list after it dropped on Oct. 17.

“No one cares. That’s what they don’t understand. Sometimes as celebrities you can get out of touch,” Ross said.

During the interview, Ross also talked sympathetically about the Oscar-winning actor Will Smith. Ross lamented that the husband is not the same man he was back in the 1990s and early 2000s when he compiled one of the greatest run of blockbuster movies in Hollywood history.

“Will Smith isn’t the same Will Smith as he was 20 years ago. Jada Pinkett … come on, Jada! Chill out, baby! You were in the movie Set It Off, and that’s all we know you from. You got $15K for that role and that’s it. Calm down,” Ross barked.

The Maybach Music mogul was not done with Pinkett Smith. The “Astin Martin Music” emcee also talked about Alsina, Will and Jada Smith’s son Jaden, and the late legendary Tupac Shakur, who was very close to Pinkett Smith during their Baltimore high school days.

“You f—-ed your son’s best friend. You said your son introduced you to psychedelics. What’s next?! And to be honest, we’re not interested! I don’t want to know if Tupac got alopecia! Jada, Rozay still got love for you, but go sit down,” Ross said.

