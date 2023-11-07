Soulja Boy says it’s all love between him and J. Cole.

The rapper went after Cole in a rant after he was mentioned in an interview with Lil Yachty. Cole was talking about the music he resented back in the day and mentioned Soulja Boy’s hit song “Crank That” as one of the tracks he didn’t understand at the time.

J. Cole admits that he once was hesitant to accept new generation rappers, like Soulja Boy at the timepic.twitter.com/nWrmvwPUtI — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 4, 2023

Days later, Soulja Boy caught wind of Cole’s comments and had a lot to say.

“It don’t matter what the f— you like, J. Cole,” Soulja Boy said. “You stupid b—-. It don’t matter if you don’t like the song at first, now you like it now, who gives a f—? You ain’t bought my album, you ain’t sign me. You ain’t put me on. You ain’t put no money in my pocket, you ain’t do a feature with me. I ain’t know you, we ain’t ever met. We ain’t never collabed.”

On Nov. 6, Soulja Boy and Nicki Minaj hopped on Instagram Live, and brought up the rant, and helped Soulja Boy understand what Cole was trying to say.

“[J. Cole] said that he had to keep it real with himself and admit that people like you are what was really keeping the wave going and like really bringing the energy,” Minaj said. “He basically gave you props. So what the f— was you on when you misinterpreted it, and now you stand here doing the most again?”

After the two got off Instagram, Soulja Boy apologized to Cole on X.

Nicki just told me I took what he said wrong. And that he was showing love. So I’m gonna let it go. My bad y’all I really thought dude was hating on me 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) November 6, 2023

“My bad dawg,” Soulja Boy said. “@JColeNC sorry for the confusion. keep doing your s— we from two different worlds. I stand on what I stand on, it’s hard coming from where I did, man. I dealt with a lot of hate my whole career so it was just messed [up] to think it would come from you.”