Ron Washington was hired Wednesday by the Los Angeles Angels to be their manager, the first time that a Black man has occupied that position in the franchise’s 63-year history.

Washington, 71, guided the Texas Rangers to World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011, but they lost both times before winning it [all] a week ago under Bruce Bochy. With Dusty Baker stepping down as manager of the Houston Astros, Washington, and Los Angeles Dodgers’ skipper Dave Roberts are the only Black managers among Major League Baseball’s 30 franchises.

Most recently, Washington served as the third-base coach for the Atlanta Braves. He had been in that role since the 2017 season but was always looking for a chance to manage again.

“Wherever [the chance to manage] is, I’m gon’ build,” Washington told the Los Angeles Times during the 2022 All-Star Game festivities.

The move drew praise from Washington’s former employer in Atlanta.

“[He’s] someone that players will go through a wall for,” said Alex Anthopoulos, the Braves president of baseball operations and general manager. “I can guarantee you, as word is spreading today, Angels players are incredibly excited, and Braves players are incredibly sad.”

Washington replaces Phil Nevin, who was fired after one-and-a-half seasons as manager. Speculation about who would replace Nevin had often cited Buck Showalter, who stepped down as manager of the New York Mets after the 2023 season.

The challenge Washington faces in his new job is real: The Angels haven’t won a playoff game since 2009, haven’t been a part of the postseason since being swept by the Kansas City Royals in 2014, and are facing the distinct possibility of losing their top player, two-way star Shohei Ohtani, to free agency.