Giggs and Diddy unite for sold-out London show for charity

Giggs and Diddy reunited for a sold-out show in London on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The 54-year-old rapper has already teamed up with the “By Chance” hitmaker Giggs, 40, on their track “Mandem” which was released earlier this year. But the duo got together once more as they took to the stage at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Tuesday with a star-studded lineup of special guests that included Diddy’s son King Combs, Jozzy, Shyne and Nova Wave.

Tickets for the event sold out in just five minutes and the concert was in aid of charities Sickle Cell Society and Black Minds Matter.

Giggs- whose real name is Nathaniel Thompson – opened his setlist with “Ting Dem” before working his way through other classics like “Lock Doh” and “3 Wheels Up” before closing out his individual set with “Look What the Cat Dragged In.”

Diddy – whose real name is Sean Paul Combs – then hit the stage with “Victory” and was joined by his son King Combs for a performance of his track “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” before he gave a rendition of his 1997 classic “Missing You.”

Just three days prior to the event, Diddy had celebrated his 54th birthday and Giggs marked the occasion by getting the crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” to the rap star as he brought a cake out onto the stage to celebrate.

The duo closed out the proceedings by uniting on stage for another jam-packed setlist, performing hits like “Starlets,” “Gotta Move On,” and “Need a Girl 2” before closing out their joint slot during the intimate gig with a rendition of “We Nuh Fraid.”

Full setlist:

Giggs:

“Ting Dem”

“Round Here”

“Rat-a-Tat (Feat. Kyze)”

“Pain Is the Essence (Feat Dubz)”

“Lock Doh”

“3 Wheels Up”

“Man Don’t Care”

“ML – Savage”

“Kmt”

“Whippin Excursion”

“London Town”

“Baby”

“Look What the Cat Dragged In”

Diddy:

“Victory”

“Hate Me Now”

“Bad Boy 4 Life”

“Let’s Do It”

“Same Damn Time”

“I Get Money Remix ML Hi MM”

“One More Chance”

“Get Money”

“Warning”

“Whoa”

King Combs:

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”

“Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down”

“Been Around the World”

“Missing You”

Giggs and Diddy:

“Tiny Boost Teflon: Sharks 2 Suspect – Fbg”

“Another One of Me”

“Mandem”

“Blu: What’s Love”

“Hallelujah Ft Lojay”

“Need a Girl 2”

“Gotta Move On”

“Last Night”

“I Don’t Wanna Know”

“Starlets”

“P.A.D Ft. Potter Payper”

Jozzy: “Homecoming”

Giggs: “Homage”

“We Nuh Fraid”

Diddy:

“Shyne: Bad Boyz”

“Shyne: Bonnie and Shyne”

“Act Bad”

“All About the Benjamins”

“Mo Money Mo Problems”

Giggs:

“Talking the Hardest”