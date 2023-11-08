Fans are calling out Jeezy for appearing to throw Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka under the bus in a discussion with Nia Long.

On Nov. 7, Jeezy published an hour-long conversation with Long, the accomplished actress who just got out of a public relationship with Udoka after his former team, the Boston Celtics, revealed he had an inappropriate encounter with a fellow staff member. Jeezy, who is going through a public divorce himself with Jeannie Mai, discussed failing partnerships with Long.

“You’ve got to know when it’s time to be done,” Long said. “That’s usually not about another person, an affair or some chick that’s making you feel like you’re a king. That’s why most men cheat. Most men cheat because …”

“That’s so fascinating to me,” Jeezy interjected.

“Right. It’s so gross,” Long said. “It’s so stupid.”

“I, personally, and this is my quote,” Jeezy said. “Real n—– don’t cheat.”

“You don’t think so?” Long asked.

“H— naw!” Jeezy said.

“I kind of understand what you mean when you say that,” Long said.

“It’s something in us that just wants to be right,” Jeezy said. “Across the board.”

Social media then reacted to the clip.

“Ime Udoka bout to fight Jeezy,” @big_business_ posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ime Udoka bout to fight Jeezy pic.twitter.com/KMAoFO8oR3 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 8, 2023

The top comment reflected the original comment on the clip.

“Elite dirty macking going on,” @BigHomeyofPSI commented.

The interview got over half of a million views in the first 20 hours of being on YouTube, ranking as the No. 1 trending video on the platform. On Nov. 8, Long promoted the conversation.

“My brother @Jeezy invited me to a very important conversation,” Long posted on X. “It’s a beautiful thing when a Black man and a Black woman choose to harbor safety for one another. Our mental health is our wealth and the only path to freedom.”

The wording led to more comments from fans trolling Jeezy.

“That ‘brother’ hits differently when you actually want her,” social media personality @DaKidGowie posted on X.

My brother @Jeezy invited me to a very important conversation. It’s a beautiful thing when a black man and a black woman choose to harbor safety for one another. Our mental health is our wealth and the only path to freedom. pic.twitter.com/OC0rM0EN3V — Nia Long (@NiaLong) November 8, 2023

The interview was a part of his I Might Forgive … But I Don’t Forget promotion. On the album, Jeezy apparently expressed his desire to shoot his shot at Long.