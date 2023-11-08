Nicola Jokic surpasses LeBron James’ milestone despite playing 813 fewer games

LeBron James is considered the greatest player of his generation and one of the top five players in the history of the NBA.

However, there is one towering basketball figure who is considered the undisputed king of the game today, and he has just eclipsed King James on one significant all-time list.

Nikola Jokic, nicknamed “The Joker,” was dazzling once again as his Denver Nuggets throttled the New Orleans Pelicans, 134-116, in Colorado on Monday night. The Joker deposited 35 points with 14 rebounds and 12 assists to surpass James on the all-time triple-double list. He accomplished the feat at Denver’s Ball Arena in 813 fewer games than the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. To be clear, James has never played under the basket like The Joker nor made triple-doubles a career goal.

The Serbian native and two-time MVP now boasts the 108th triple-double of his historic career in the NBA, which he accomplished in his 604th game since being drafted by the Nuggets in 2015.

Jokic, who also won the Finals MVP after leading the Nuggets to an overwhelming victory over the Miami Heat in five games back in June 2023, has moved up to fourth on the all-time triple-double list, one ahead of King James. Point guard savant Jason Kidd is sixth.

The man considered the greatest point guard ever, Magic Johnson, is third on the list, one behind Oscar Robertson. Russell Westbrook, who stars for the LA Clippers, is the league’s all-time leader with 198 triple-doubles.

It is entirely feasible for Jokic to eclipse Westbrook and become the all-time leader before his career is over.

Below are the highlights from The Joker’s momentous game on Monday, followed by the press conference where he briefly talks about surpassing Kidd and James.