LeBron James has offered an update on his son, Bronny James, and when he will play this season during his first year at USC.

Bronny suffered cardiac arrest in July 2023 during a team workout and went through surgery to repair what was referred to as likely a congenital heart defect.

The USC Trojans started their season on Nov. 6 and Bronny did not suit up for the game but sat on the bench supporting his teammates. After the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Miami Heat, LeBron gave an update on his son.

“Things are going in the right direction with Bronny’s progress,” James said. “He’s doing rehab. Every week he gets to do more and more and more. We have a big moment at the end of this month to see if we can continue to go forward. If he’s cleared, we’ll be not too long away from him being back on the floor and back with his teammates and practicing, with the notion of being back on the floor and playing in game situations.

“Everything is on the up and up,” James said. “We’re proud of his progress, we’re proud of his strength. And between all the doctors that he’s seeing from everywhere he’s been … all his [physical therapy] people and USC included and everybody, they’ve done a h— of a job of getting him to the point [he is] today and we want to continue to go forward.”