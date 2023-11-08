Nelly reponds to fan’s crude request to get Ashanti pregnant

Rapper actually answered a fan’s blunt demand
Nelly and Ashanti (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Hysteria popped off when Ashanti surprised Nelly with his favorite classic car for his birthday.

After Nelly was reduced to a puddle of tears when the 49-year-old Country Grammar rapper saw his blue 1962 Impala convertible, Nelly posted the photos on his Instagram page.


This blissful moment follows Nelly gifting Ashanti a diamond chain necklace and a diamond-encrusted watch.

“Wow, I don’t think they understand…!!!” Nelly said in the captions about how much the gift meant to him. It has been his dream car since childhood. 


In the comments section, a fan had a rather blunt request for Nelly regarding his girlfriend Ashanti.

“Get her pregnant @nelly TONIGHT!!” the fan demanded. 

Nelly said he would oblige the fan, saying, “I’m on it.”

Ashanti, 43, and Nelly dated for years in the early 2000s before breaking up in 2013. A decade later, the musicians somehow found their way back into each other’s arms.

The “Baby” singer has indicated that she is ready to start a family, and fans are anxiously awaiting wedding bells to start ringing for the music power couple.

Stay tuned.

