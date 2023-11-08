Why women should get their thyroid checked after age 30

The thyroid is a small gland in the neck that regulates metabolism, growth, and development. Thyroid hormones control how the body uses energy, affect heart rate, and regulate body temperature.

Thyroid disorders are more common in women than in men, and the risk of developing thyroid problems increases with age. According to the American Thyroid Association, one in eight women will develop a thyroid disorder in her lifetime.

Women need to get their thyroid checked regularly, especially after 30. Here are a few reasons why:

Thyroid disorders are more common in women. Women are five to eight times more likely to develop a thyroid disorder than men.

Thyroid disorders can affect fertility and pregnancy. Thyroid hormones play an essential role in reproductive health, and thyroid disorders can make it difficult to get pregnant or carry a pregnancy to term.

Thyroid disorders can increase the risk of other health problems. Thyroid disorders can increase your risk of developing other chronic health conditions, such as heart disease, osteoporosis, and depression

Symptoms of thyroid disorders:

Thyroid disorders can cause a wide range of symptoms, depending on whether you have an overactive or underactive thyroid. Symptoms of hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid) include:

Weight loss

Increased heart rate

Anxiety

Tremors

Sweating

Heat intolerance

Difficulty sleeping

Diarrhea

Symptoms of hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) include:

Weight gain

Fatigue

Cold intolerance

Constipation

Dry skin

Hair loss

Depression

Difficulty concentrating

When to get your thyroid checked:

The American Thyroid Association recommends that all women get their thyroid checked at least once between the ages of 20 and 30. After age 30, women should get their thyroid checked every five years, or more often, if they have any risk factors for thyroid disorders.

Risk factors for thyroid disorders include:

Family history of thyroid disorders

Autoimmune diseases, such as Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and Graves’ disease

Type 1 diabetes

Down syndrome

Turner syndrome

Exposure to radiation

Certain medications

How to get your thyroid checked:

Your doctor will order a simple blood test to get your thyroid checked. This test measures your levels of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), a hormone produced by the pituitary gland that stimulates the thyroid gland to produce thyroid hormones.

If your TSH levels are abnormal, your doctor may order additional tests, such as a free T4 or thyroid peroxidase (TPO) antibody test. These tests can help to diagnose the specific type of thyroid disorder that you have.

Treatment for thyroid disorders:

Treatment for thyroid disorders depends on your type of thyroid disorder and the severity of your symptoms. Treatment for hyperthyroidism may include medication, radioactive iodine therapy, or surgery to remove part or all of the thyroid gland.

Treatment for hypothyroidism typically involves taking medication to replace the thyroid hormones that your body is not producing enough of.

Thyroid disorders are common, especially in women, and they can have a significant impact on your health and well-being. Women need to get their thyroid checked regularly, especially after 30.

If you have any concerns about your thyroid health, please talk to your doctor. They can help you determine if you need to get your thyroid checked and can provide you with the appropriate treatment if you are diagnosed with a thyroid disorder.

Additional tips for women:

Here are a few additional tips for women who want to keep their thyroid healthy:

Eat a healthy diet of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Avoid processed foods and sugary drinks.

Get regular exercise. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week.

Manage stress. Stress can trigger thyroid problems, so finding healthy ways to manage stress, such as exercise, yoga, or meditation, is essential.

Avoid smoking. Smoking is harmful to the thyroid and can increase the risk of developing thyroid disorders.

Get enough sleep. Most adults need 7-8 hours of sleep per night

By taking these steps, you can help to protect your thyroid health and overall well-being.

This story was created using AI technology.