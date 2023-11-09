Bootsy Collins to be honored Friday at Icon Awards

Bootsy Collins, the iconic bass guitarist, singer-songwriter and record producer, will be among 10 honorees at the 10th Annual Icon Awards to be held Friday in Nashville at the National Museum of African American Music.

Collins, a name synonymous with funk and widely considered one of the greatest bassists of all time, will be honored alongside Stokely, Rissi Palmer, Prof. Larry Jenkins Jr, Phil Thornton, Berris Bolton, Kenny Smoov, and Kris Ahrend. Special Awards will also be presented to Valarie Jefferson and Timothy “Fontainn” Gayles for their collective work and support with the Writing Sessions America (WSA) organization.

The WSA, founded by Kevin Shine, a veteran music executive with more than 25 years of experience, supports “Indi-preneurs.” “Music Is Life” is the theme for the Icon Awards. The museum, with its rich historic and cultural significance, is the perfect backdrop for this unforgettable evening.

Honorees will be recognized for their unwavering commitment to community and excellence in the music industry.