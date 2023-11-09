Hip-Hop veteran Dres of the legendary group Black Sheep is at the center of a new documentary that among other things highlights his efforts of carefully putting together the new posthumous album of beloved producer, J Dilla.

The documentary, The Choice Is Yours, will take an in-depth look at Dres’ work on a new addition to the catalog of the Slum Village maestro after being personally handpicked by the late luminary’s mother, Maureen Yancey.

“You can’t be afraid to take that step,” she encourages him as he painstakingly pieces together unfinished tracks from the hard drive of “one of the illest producers ever.”

Elsewhere the documentary chronicles the life and career of the Queens rapper examining his place in rap during Black Sheep’s 1990’s heyday, as well as his experience aging in hip-hop, and his often unsung influence on the genre and the culture in general like the time Kanye West once told his crew that Dres should be the one to style and dress him.

“Hip Hop gives us the opportunity to blow up. Hip Hop also gives us the opportunity to implode,” Dres says in the trailer. “As we strive to live up to our character, in the mirror we see the champion and challenger knowing the choice is yours.”