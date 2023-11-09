The Hollywood strike is officially over.

On Nov. 9, the SAG-AFTRA announced the strike between major studios and the union representing actors has come to an end, as the two sides agreed on a contract valued at over $1 billion. The announcement comes a little over a month after the end of the Writers Guild of America strike on Sept. 27.

“We have achieved a deal of extraordinary scope that includes ‘above-pattern’ minimum compensation increases,” the official statement from the union read, “unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus … We have arrived at a contract that will enable SAG-AFTRA members from every category to build sustainable careers.”

Many Hollywood stars publicly celebrated the news and Quinta Brunson announced the cast and crew of the popular “Abbott Elementary” will soon be back to work.

Comedian and “Abbott Elementary” co-star Zack Fox found out about the strike ending during an interview with “Real Ones.”

zack fox found out the SAG-AFTRA strike ended in the middle of his interview with us pic.twitter.com/s8hQEBh3Bo — Real Ones (@realonesshow) November 9, 2023

Comedian and Ayo Edebiri, the star of “The Bear” and Bottoms, also shared her reaction in a TikTok comment.

“Strike is over … this has been in my drafts for over a year now lol,” Edebiri wrote.

Ireland native, Ayo Edebiri via TikTok. pic.twitter.com/bcQxJXdXac — Ayo Edebiri Updates (@ayosource) November 9, 2023

Tabitha Brown responded with emojis resembling praise hands on Facebook.

The strike lasted for 118 days. During the strike, union members were asked not to work on major production sets or promote any projects they had released in the time frame.