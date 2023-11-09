LeBron James’ stare down with Dillon Brooks goes viral (video)

Dillon Brooks may have changed teams, but he did not change his triggering behavior on the court.

The former Memphis Grizzlies player-turned-Houston Rockets forward engaged in a staredown with LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brooks was traded immediately after the Grizzlies were eliminated by the Lakers in last season’s playoffs after Brooks imprudently called King James “old” in the media. James then quickly dispatched Brooks and the Grizzlies, 4 games to 2.

Seems as if Brooks has not learned his lesson as he is at it again.

Brooks even stared down at the Lakers bench during warm-ups.

Dillon Brooks is actually psychotic 😭 I love it pic.twitter.com/s4vpyCPBdw — 𝓝𝔂𝔁 (@NyxRockets) November 9, 2023

However, during the game, James bullied the helpless Brooks in the low post en route to the basket for an easy shot. On the following possession, however, James attempted to drive the baseline to the basket but lost the ball out of bounds, inciting an emphatic, full-throated celebration from Brooks.

LeBron and Dillon Brooks going at it 👀 pic.twitter.com/53QhclXZ2w — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2023

The side-show was the only thing interesting in this game as Brooks’ Rockets destroyed the Lakers, 128-94, as King James’ squad was operating without their ultra-talented center Anthony Davis. He was sidelined, as he often is, with a hip injury following the Lakers’ close-game defeat to the Heat before the Rockets.

Prior to the game, Brooks told reporters that he was “ready to lock [James] up,” the New York Post reported.

“He’s shooting the ball well. He’s been playing well. So I’m just there to make him tired, make him get into that fourth quarter [feeling] early,” Brooks said.

This is reminiscent of last year’s playoffs when the Grizzlies won Game 1 of their playoff matchup with the Lakers which was punctuated by Brooks and James jawing at each other at regular intervals.

“I poke bears,” Brooks said to reporters in April, according to ESPN. “I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40.”