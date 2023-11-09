Nick Cannon co-signs these ‘Future Superstars’

VH1 and NCredible Entertainment are launching a new docuseries called “Future Superstars.” Showcasing the journeys of nine emerging artists, it will be hosted by Nick Cannon. The series premieres with back-to-back episodes on VH1 on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 9 PM ET/PT.

Cannon exclusively spoke to rolling out, sharing the excitement.

What inspired “Future Superstars?”

I felt like I created a few superstars. It was to fill a void in the marketplace, as there wasn’t an opportunity. I came up during the time of “106 & Park,” “VH1 Behind the Music,” “All Access,” and “Total Request Live (TRL),” where they were curators for the culture. Hopefully, this is for their culture as well.

Why these specific nine emerging artists?

These are the ones that stood out and have some truly compelling stories. I just believed in them. I mean, from every aspect. From being fans of people like Symba, Hitman [Holla], and just knowing [their] journey. They deserve to have their light shine even brighter. Their journey and story should be told. It was just pure guts at the end of the day, just believing in it.

What advice will you give these artists from your own experience in this docuseries?

I don’t like to give advice. Who am I to give you advice? Through my journey, I will say everything that I’ve learned lives and operates in the space of self-identity, understanding, self-belief, and self-love. At the end of the day, no matter what you go through, there’s only one you, and you gotta protect [yourself]. You [have] to present [yourself], you [have] to believe in yourself, and once an artist understands that, there’s no holding back–especially if they have a nugget of something to offer. It could be magnified and amplified by self-determination and self-belief.

You’ve overcome a lot in the last couple of years. What does Black ownership mean to you personally?

Black ownership means everything. It’s who I embody [and] it’s what I embody. There’s no way of escaping it; it’s who I am. It’s in my DNA and everything that I present; I encourage it. Our community needs it to continue to thrive in this country and in this world. It’s about being who you are, knowing where you come from, and creating a lineage and legacy for the next generation to continue to flourish.

Will you also be instilling entrepreneurship in the artists featured in the docuseries?

You’ll have the opportunity on various episodes of “Future Superstars” to see me give some tips. Even before every show, we would do superstar seminars that were open to the public. They were more than just a meet and greet; it was like a town hall of young artists and budding superstars. We were dropping gems, talking about everything from financial literacy to mental health. I learned a lot and passed it on.