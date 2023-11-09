Sometimes people just have to fight it out.

That’s what happened between Roots’ members Black Thought and Questlove earlier in their career. Black Thought is set to a release his memoir titled The Uncycled Self, and in an interview with NPR, he discussed the book while also sharing memories of a fight he had with his group member.

“We had a brief sort of scuffle, kerfuffle, a little 30-second altercation when we were young and just starting out,” Black Thought said. “We were displaced, living in London and there was just lots of angst and anxiety with all the energy associated with anyone’s first time putting out a record. Just the perfect storm of events.”

Black Thought said that’s when things got physical between he and Questlove.

“It led to us coming to blows right quick, and it was the sort of thing that I’d forgotten about it before we left the place [where] it had taken place,” Black Thought said. “But I think it’s the sort of thing that it stuck with him in a different way. Is it a grudge that he’s held? I don’t think so. But I definitely don’t think it’s something that he has ever forgotten.”

The two have clearly moved past the incident, as they still celebrate each other to this day and have become one of the most notable bands in hip-hop history.