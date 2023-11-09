Women angry Lori Harvey slut-shamed but men celebrated for serial dating

Black women decry the double standard Harvey endures for dating multiple men
Lori Harvey (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Andrea Raffin)

Model and socialite Lori Harvey has been trending the past two days since she and “Snowfall” star Damson Idris announced in a joint statement on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, that they are no longer dating.

The surprising news sparked furious debate on social media about the proclivity of men to slut-shame Harvey, 26, for dating several high-profile men in rapid succession. These same characteristics, women believe, are celebrated and — and even encouraged — when it comes to men.


This dichotomy is crystallized in the example of one of the men that Harvey dated, rapper Future. He was known as a serial dater and now reportedly has eight children with eight different women. However, women claim that Future escapes the scathing critiques that Harvey has been subjected to.

Harvey and Idris, 32, began dating in December 2022 and became Instagram official in January 2023. Internet sleuths became suspicious that the power couple were no more once the two scrubbed photos of the other from their respective IG platforms.


Now that the stepdaughter of comedic legend Steve Harvey is once again an available bachelorette, some women are responding to male fans who say Lori Harvey is doing too much in these streets.

Some women are defending Harvey who, in their opinion is exhibiting normal behavior for a maturing woman in her 20s who is discovering herself and what she wants — and doesn’t want — in a male counterpart. Moreover, some argue that if Harvey was a man, the public would not blink twice at the fact that he is dating around and meticulously selecting his lifelong mate.

