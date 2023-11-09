Women angry Lori Harvey slut-shamed but men celebrated for serial dating

Model and socialite Lori Harvey has been trending the past two days since she and “Snowfall” star Damson Idris announced in a joint statement on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, that they are no longer dating.

The surprising news sparked furious debate on social media about the proclivity of men to slut-shame Harvey, 26, for dating several high-profile men in rapid succession. These same characteristics, women believe, are celebrated and — and even encouraged — when it comes to men.

This dichotomy is crystallized in the example of one of the men that Harvey dated, rapper Future. He was known as a serial dater and now reportedly has eight children with eight different women. However, women claim that Future escapes the scathing critiques that Harvey has been subjected to.

When men find that woman who knows her worth and isn’t scared to trash them and move on like you never happened.

They get mad and start slut shaming.#LoriHarvey is just doing what you men do, so why the outrage??

This men can’t stand their own reflection 🤡 pic.twitter.com/r2UFvaofdL — Stacey green (@Staceyg67769800) November 7, 2023

Harvey and Idris, 32, began dating in December 2022 and became Instagram official in January 2023. Internet sleuths became suspicious that the power couple were no more once the two scrubbed photos of the other from their respective IG platforms.

Now that the stepdaughter of comedic legend Steve Harvey is once again an available bachelorette, some women are responding to male fans who say Lori Harvey is doing too much in these streets.

She’s back on the dating scene. When that wall hits, it will be tragic. Women praising her for hoping from man to man. Fellas, if she is a Lori Harvey fan, RUN! She is for the streets. #loriharvey pic.twitter.com/AiPXd6Ba4t — Daphne (@celebriD) November 7, 2023

Some women are defending Harvey who, in their opinion is exhibiting normal behavior for a maturing woman in her 20s who is discovering herself and what she wants — and doesn’t want — in a male counterpart. Moreover, some argue that if Harvey was a man, the public would not blink twice at the fact that he is dating around and meticulously selecting his lifelong mate.

OPINION: The celebutante, #LoriHarvey, once again has social media in a tizzy after it was reported she broke up with actor #DamsonIdris after dating him for a year. ✍🏽 @thejournalista pic.twitter.com/6WkbrxvhK6 — theGrio.com (@theGrio) November 8, 2023

Women always ask, why is Future seemingly celebrated for the same things that Lori Harvey is shamed for ? They both have dated a lot of people, yet the views society has on them is a bit different Well this is about the same thing as why is a woman who sleeps around called a… pic.twitter.com/5WEPZ0Y8QP — 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒂𝒍𝒕 𝑶𝒇 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑬𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒉 (@Shadaya_Knight) November 9, 2023

People give Lori Harvey a hard time for the way she dates but men always say choose better men. That’s exactly what she’s doing. If things aren’t going anywhere or you see red flags then dip and move on. No point in wasting time. #loriharvey — BS Dieter (@Im_on_a_bs_diet) November 7, 2023

Another One bites the Dust🥴 #LoriHarvey needs to go on a hiatus cause thinking like a man is not it…and Why do we care🥴 https://t.co/ZZfdjawYRt — MzC.R.E.A.M (@MzLinnK) November 8, 2023

Lori Harvey said act like a lady & think like a man 🧔🏽‍♂️, the difference is she treats them with respect, kindness, love & appreciates every man that had her. #loriharvey — Ayan-Viper (@AyanViper) November 7, 2023

Y’all mamas got 3+ baby daddies n yall got the nerve to talk about #LoriHarvey 🙄 She’s young, unmarried, no children, n nobody actually knows if she’s sleeping with them or just using them for publicity. — DomHan (@SnowDuff69) November 8, 2023