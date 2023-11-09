Lil Yachty concluded the U.S. leg of his “The Field Trip Tour” in his hometown of Atlanta on Nov. 8 at the Coca-Cola Roxy.

The Concrete Family, a group of artists under Yachty- KARRAHBOOO, CAMO!, dc2trill, and Draft Day — opened the night as each artist performed a couple of songs. KARRAHBOOO brought out Anycia to perform the bonus song of the opening set, which was “Splash Bros,” a track released while KARRAHBOOO was on tour and the song with the most views she’s received on YouTube at 432,000.

CAMO! hosted the opening set, and Draft Day had another stand-out moment from the set by performing “Demon Time,” a popular track off Yachty’s 2020 album Lil Boat 3.

The group then concluded by performing The Concrete Cypher from “On The Radar Radio.”

Yachty then hit the stage and performed songs off his experimental album Let’s Start Here.

The project was left field from anything Yachty has previously done and incorporated a mix of soul, funk, and rock and roll. The crowd roared and bobbed their heads to the first part of Yachty’s set before he left and let his all-Black female band rock out to a cover of Phil Collins’s “In The Air Tonight.”

He then returned to the stage to celebrate the side of him that gave him his current platform. He opened the next part of his set with “SOLO STEPPIN CRETE BOY” before efficiently running down seven years’ worth of his most popular rap songs. Rap or rock, Yachty showed the audience his growth from the days of receiving millions of Soundcloud plays as an underground artist also known as Lil Boat, R.D., and Darnell Boat with the red braids. His surprise guest performance was labelmate superstar Lil Baby, who performed “Heyy” and “Freestyle.”

Yachty’s Concrete Era is the artist starting from scratch on almost all fronts. His group of artists were from all over the country, as opposed to his former collective of the Sail Team, comprised of his closest friends he grew up with.

His music from the Sail Team era was mostly turn-up records with no lyrical substance. That era also had its experimental album with 2018’s Teenage Emotions. That experimental project wasn’t received as well as his latest attempt. In this latest era, Yachty’s primary producer is MitchGoneMad, also his co-host on the podcast “A Safe Place.” In attendance were notable acquaintances of Yachty’s career through all eras, including Based Savage and Baylen Levine.

The latest cast prominently featured around Yachty may appear different. However, at the base, it’s still a group of long-time collaborators and trusted colleagues with the same tangible goal of putting out the best possible product for Yachty. It’s simply a true evolution of a person and artist, and the main reason he is still relevant within the hip-hop space eight years after older rappers complained about his Internet “mumble rap” run not lasting longer than three years.