Bank of America awards more than $4.4M to nonprofits in metro Detroit

DETROIT – Today, Bank of America celebrates its annual “Day of Giving,” connecting more than 100 employees with the bank’s community partners to volunteer with organizations helping to advance economic mobility and racial equality in Detroit. The day also includes a small business roundtable, a luncheon with bank teammates and partners and a special “GIVE” celebration event.

In 2023, the Bank of America Charitable Foundation Detroit Market awarded more than $4.4 million in community giving grants to 74 Metro Detroit area nonprofits. This year, Bank of America Corporation contributed more than $6.3 million in Michigan through grants, investments, sponsorships and engagements. These partnerships focus on ensuring individuals and families in Michigan have access to tools and resources improving economic

mobility and essential services such as emergency shelter, affordable housing, access to food and financial education. Additionally, Bank of America employee volunteers spent more than 21,000 hours helping to strengthen local nonprofit partners.

“Our trusted community partners help businesses, individuals and families forge a path toward economic opportunity and stability,” said Matt Elliott, President, Bank of America Michigan. “Through our volunteers and grants, Bank of America is proud to stand with them to improve financial lives and the support people and programs devoted to building strong communities and neighborhoods in Detroit and throughout Michigan.”

Organizations receiving grants this year include:

Abayomi Community Development

Center

ACCESS

Allied Media Projects Inc

American Heart Association Inc

Arab American National Museum

Black Leaders Detroit

Build Institute

Chaldean Community Foundation

Children’s Center of Wayne County Inc

City Year Inc

Coalition On Temporary Shelter

Community Housing Network, Inc

Community Reinvestment Fund Inc

Connect Detroit

Detroit Economic Growth

Corporation

Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation

Detroit PAL

Detroit Regional Chamber

Foundation Inc

Develop Detroit, Inc

Elevate Energy

Enterprise Community Partners Inc

Fair Food Network

First Nations Development Institute

Flint Institute of Arts

Focus Hope

Food Gatherers

Forgotten Harvest Inc

Gesher Human Services

Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan

Global Detroit

Great Lakes Women’s Business Council

Habitat For Humanity Detroit

Habitat For Humanity of Oakland County

Haven Inc

Housing Assistance Council

Inclusiv Inc

Initiative for a Competitive Inner City Inc.

Invest Detroit Foundation

Jefferson East, Inc

Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan

Local Initiatives Support Corporation

MCHS Family Services

Metro Detroit Black Chamber of Commerce Foundation

Michigan Community Resources

Michigan Science Center

Midnight Golf Program

Mosaic Youth Theater of Detroit

Motown Historical Museum Inc

NAACP Empowerment Programs Inc

National Faith Homebuyers

Npower Inc

Pope Francis Center

Racquet Up Detroit

Ruth Ellis Center Inc

S A Y Detroit

Salvation Army

Ser-Metro-Detroit Jobs for Progress Inc

Sphinx Organization Inc

TechTown Detroit

The Carr Center

The Edison Institute Inc

The Greening of Detroit

The Housing Partnership Network Inc

The Wright

Turn 2 U Inc

United Community Family Services

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries and Black Leaders Detroit are Detroit’s 2023 Neighborhood Builders. Each organization will receive $200,000 in flexible funding, as well as comprehensive leadership training for their leadership teams that will cover topics ranging from increasing financial sustainability, human capital management and strategic storytelling. They also will join a network of peer organizations across the U.S. and get the opportunity to access capital to expand their impact.

The Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (DRMM) is a faith-based nonprofit organization which has spent over 100 years of continued service providing food, shelter and services to intervene where homelessness and substance addiction occur. They will use the grant to offer a café and smoothie bar in midtown Detroit and a free grocery store at its banquet hall located on the east side of Detroit.

“We are deeply humbled and grateful to have received the Bank of America Neighborhood Builder award,” said Chad Audi, President and CEO of Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries. “This honor not only acknowledges our previous efforts, but also fuels our commitment to sustainability and creativity as we embark on a new adventure. We are working together to create a future that is both impactful and long-lasting.”

Established in 2019, Black Leaders Detroit (BLD) provides funding for Black entrepreneurs in the city of Detroit. They plan to use the grant for general operating support and for no-interest loans for Black entrepreneurs in Detroit.

“We are excited to have Bank of America partner with us on this journey to create Equity without Excuses,” said Dwan Dandridge, CEO and Founder of Black Leaders Detroit. “Research shows that traditional institutions have a history of keeping Black Entrepreneurs on the outside when it comes to access to capital. The leaders that we work with on the Bank of America team are committed to making sure that tomorrow's research will tell a story of inclusion and equity. Receiving the Neighborhood Builders Award will allow us to expand our impact in Detroit for years to come.”

Bank of America’s Day of Giving includes a small business roundtable with local partners to discuss the current business environment and identify opportunities to provide support and ends with GIVE, an event celebrating the bank’s local partners, this year’s Student Leaders ® and its 2023 Neighborhood Builders awardees.

In the last decade, Bank of America awarded $45.3 million in support to fund partner initiatives, and its employee volunteers have spent thousands of hours helping to strengthen these important organizations.