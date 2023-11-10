Bank of America awards more than $4.4M to nonprofits in metro Detroit

DETROIT – Today, Bank of America celebrates its annual “Day of Giving,” connecting more than 100 employees with the bank’s community partners to volunteer with organizations helping to advance economic mobility and racial equality in Detroit. The day also includes a small business roundtable, a luncheon with bank teammates and partners and a special “GIVE” celebration event.
In 2023, the Bank of America Charitable Foundation Detroit Market awarded more than $4.4 million in community giving grants to 74 Metro Detroit area nonprofits. This year, Bank of America Corporation contributed more than $6.3 million in Michigan through grants, investments, sponsorships and engagements. These partnerships focus on ensuring individuals and families in Michigan have access to tools and resources improving economic
mobility and essential services such as emergency shelter, affordable housing, access to food and financial education. Additionally, Bank of America employee volunteers spent more than 21,000 hours helping to strengthen local nonprofit partners.
“Our trusted community partners help businesses, individuals and families forge a path toward economic opportunity and stability,” said Matt Elliott, President, Bank of America Michigan. “Through our volunteers and grants, Bank of America is proud to stand with them to improve financial lives and the support people and programs devoted to building strong communities and neighborhoods in Detroit and throughout Michigan.”
Organizations receiving grants this year include:
- Abayomi Community Development
- Center
- ACCESS
- Allied Media Projects Inc
- American Heart Association Inc
- Arab American National Museum
- Black Leaders Detroit
- Build Institute
- Chaldean Community Foundation
- Children’s Center of Wayne County Inc
- City Year Inc
- Coalition On Temporary Shelter
- Community Housing Network, Inc
- Community Reinvestment Fund Inc
- Connect Detroit
- Detroit Economic Growth
- Corporation
- Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation
- Detroit PAL
- Detroit Regional Chamber
- Foundation Inc
- Develop Detroit, Inc
- Elevate Energy
- Enterprise Community Partners Inc
- Fair Food Network
- First Nations Development Institute
- Flint Institute of Arts
- Focus Hope
- Food Gatherers
- Forgotten Harvest Inc
- Gesher Human Services
- Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan
- Global Detroit
- Great Lakes Women’s Business Council
- Habitat For Humanity Detroit
- Habitat For Humanity of Oakland County
- Haven Inc
- Housing Assistance Council
- Inclusiv Inc
- Initiative for a Competitive Inner City Inc.
- Invest Detroit Foundation
- Jefferson East, Inc
- Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan
- Local Initiatives Support Corporation
- MCHS Family Services
- Metro Detroit Black Chamber of Commerce Foundation
- Michigan Community Resources
- Michigan Science Center
- Midnight Golf Program
- Mosaic Youth Theater of Detroit
- Motown Historical Museum Inc
- NAACP Empowerment Programs Inc
- National Faith Homebuyers
- Npower Inc
- Pope Francis Center
- Racquet Up Detroit
- Ruth Ellis Center Inc
- S A Y Detroit
- Salvation Army
- Ser-Metro-Detroit Jobs for Progress Inc
- Sphinx Organization Inc
- TechTown Detroit
- The Carr Center
- The Edison Institute Inc
- The Greening of Detroit
- The Housing Partnership Network Inc
- The Wright
- Turn 2 U Inc
- United Community Family Services
Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries and Black Leaders Detroit are Detroit’s 2023 Neighborhood Builders. Each organization will receive $200,000 in flexible funding, as well as comprehensive leadership training for their leadership teams that will cover topics ranging from increasing financial sustainability, human capital management and strategic storytelling. They also will join a network of peer organizations across the U.S. and get the opportunity to access capital to expand their impact.
The Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (DRMM) is a faith-based nonprofit organization which has spent over 100 years of continued service providing food, shelter and services to intervene where homelessness and substance addiction occur. They will use the grant to offer a café and smoothie bar in midtown Detroit and a free grocery store at its banquet hall located on the east side of Detroit.
“We are deeply humbled and grateful to have received the Bank of America Neighborhood Builder award,” said Chad Audi, President and CEO of Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries. “This honor not only acknowledges our previous efforts, but also fuels our commitment to sustainability and creativity as we embark on a new adventure. We are working together to create a future that is both impactful and long-lasting.”
Established in 2019, Black Leaders Detroit (BLD) provides funding for Black entrepreneurs in the city of Detroit. They plan to use the grant for general operating support and for no-interest loans for Black entrepreneurs in Detroit.
“We are excited to have Bank of America partner with us on this journey to create Equity without Excuses,” said Dwan Dandridge, CEO and Founder of Black Leaders Detroit. “Research shows that traditional institutions have a history of keeping Black Entrepreneurs on the outside when it comes to access to capital. The leaders that we work with on the Bank of America team are committed to making sure that tomorrow's research will tell a story of inclusion and equity. Receiving the Neighborhood Builders Award will allow us to expand our impact in Detroit for years to come.”
Bank of America’s Day of Giving includes a small business roundtable with local partners to discuss the current business environment and identify opportunities to provide support and ends with GIVE, an event celebrating the bank’s local partners, this year’s Student Leaders ® and its 2023 Neighborhood Builders awardees.
In the last decade, Bank of America awarded $45.3 million in support to fund partner initiatives, and its employee volunteers have spent thousands of hours helping to strengthen these important organizations.