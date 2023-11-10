Dionne Williams, creator and producer of the Emerge! Fashion Runway Show is providing a national platform for up-and-coming designers during New York Fashion Week. For 12 years, Emerge! has been a catalyst for new talent, offering designers a chance to showcase their work and connect with potential buyers and industry power players.

Each season, the show presents the coveted Fashion Innovator Award, recognizing worldwide style influencers.

Williams spoke with rolling out, explaining how the event has evolved over the years.

What was the inspiration for creating the Emerge! platform?

I created the Emerge! Fashion Runway Show, which takes place during New York Fashion Week. It was created about 12 years ago. I had a friend, Terri Stevens, who was on Project Runway around season five or six. She invited me to the finale show, and when I was there, I was a part of the official shows in Bryant Park at the time. I was fascinated by how the fashion show was organized and how it showcased designers. Since I already had a PR and events agency, I decided to create a show for Terri Stevens and added a few other emerging designers to make it a collective show.

How has the show evolved over the years?

Since 2011, we have been showcasing emerging designers. I felt that these talented designers should have a big production and event to showcase their beautiful collections. I believe these collections are pieces of artwork that deserve a national and global stage. We showcase emergent designers from all over the world, including Africa. We have a huge African network. We have one show exclusively for African designers who are showing in the States for the first time. Our goal is to showcase these talented emerging designers for the world to see.

What inspired this recognition, and why were these particular individuals chosen?

When I started the fashion show, I wanted to add the Fashion Innovator Award to honor icons in the industry. I wanted emerging designers to know who paved the way for them. My first honoree in 2011 was Audrey Smaltz, the owner of the Ground Crew. Audrey was the first to own a backstage production company for large shows in the ’70s and ’80s. From that point on, I started honoring icons in the industry, such as Andre Leon Talley, who was awarded by Diane Von Furstenberg. I have also honored model Pat Cleveland and designer Steven Burrows. I have honored many people in the industry. This year, we honored Dapper Dan, Sergio Hudson, and April Walker in September.