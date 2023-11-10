How to spot a liar on a date: Telltale signs to look for

Dating can be a lot of fun, but it can also be tricky. You’re trying to get to know someone new and want to ensure they’re someone you can trust. But how can you tell if someone is being honest with you, especially on a first date?

The truth is, there is no foolproof way to spot a liar. But some telltale signs can give you a clue. In this article, we’ll look at some of the most common signs that someone is lying on a date.

Body language

One of the best ways to spot a liar is to pay attention to their body language. Liars often fidget, avoid eye contact, and have closed-off body language. They may cross their arms or legs or cover their mouth or nose.

Here are some specific body language signs to look out for:

Fidgeting: Liars often fidget to relieve stress. They may tap their feet, play with their hair, or bite their nails.

Avoidance of eye contact: Liars may avoid eye contact because they feel guilty or uncomfortable. They may also look down at the ground or away from you.

Closed-off body language: Liars may cross their arms or legs to create a barrier between themselves and you. They may also turn their body away from you.

Covering the mouth or nose : Liars may cover their mouth or nose when lying. This is because they’re trying to suppress their emotions or avoid revealing their true feelings.

Of course, not everyone who fidgets or avoids eye contact is a liar. But if you see multiple body language signs, it could be a sign that something is up.

Verbal cues

Another way to spot a liar is to notice their verbal cues. Liars often have trouble keeping their stories straight and may give vague or contradictory answers. They may also speak too quickly, too slowly, or hesitate before answering your questions.

Here are some specific verbal cues to look out for:

Inconsistent stories: Liars may have trouble keeping their stories straight. They may forget what they said earlier or change their story.

Vague or contradictory answers: Liars may give unclear or conflicting answers to your questions. They may avoid answering your question directly or provide an answer that doesn’t make sense.

Speaking too quickly or too slowly: Liars may talk too fast or too slow to give themselves time to think about their answers.

Hesitating before answering questions: Liars may hesitate because they’re trying to come up with a lie.

Again, not everyone who has these verbal cues is a liar. But if you see multiple verbal cues, it could be a sign that something is up.

Other signs

In addition to body language and verbal cues, a few other signs can indicate that someone is lying on a date. For example, liars may be overly defensive or try to change the subject when you ask them specific questions. They may also try to flatter you or make you feel guilty to avoid answering your questions honestly.

Here are some other signs to look out for:

Overly defensive : Liars may become excessively defensive if you challenge them or ask them probing questions.

Changing the subject: Liars may try to change the subject when you ask them specific questions. This is because they don’t want to answer your questions honestly.

Flattery or guilt-tripping: Liars may try to flatter you or make you feel guilty to avoid answering your questions honestly.

What to do if you think someone is lying to you:

If you think someone is lying to you on a date, the best thing to do is to trust your gut instinct. If you have a bad feeling about someone, it’s probably for a reason.

You can also try to challenge them on their lies gently. For example, if they tell you they went to college, you could ask them their primary or favorite class. It could be a sign that they’re lying if they hesitate or give a vague answer.

Ultimately, it’s up to you to decide whether or not you want to continue seeing someone you think is lying to you. If you’re uncomfortable with the situation, moving on is best.

