On Nov. 9, an Atlanta judge ruled that Young Thug’s lyrics could be used during his racketeering trial.

Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville has allowed prosecutors to introduce 17 sets of lyrics, as long as they can show that the lyrics are related to the crimes that the rapper is being accused of committing.

Prosecutors claim that Thug, whose real name is Jefferey Williams, co-founded the street gangYoung Slime Life, which is associated with the Bloods gang. They say that Williams used his music to promote the gang, which was behind several crimes that included carjackings, shootings, and killings.

Prosecutors alleged lyrics such as “I shot at his mommy, now he no longer mention me” should be used against him, claiming that he bragged about shooting at YFN Lucci’s mother’s house in the song “Bad Boy.”

Another lyric that was presented in court was “I never killed anybody, but I got something to do with that body … I get all types of cash, I’m a general.”

Williams’ attorneys have argued against using the rapper’s lyrics during the case, saying that it’s protected speech, and also that Young Slime Life was nothing more than a recording label known as Young Stoner Life Records.

“If you let this in, nobody should ever say anything to anyone else,” Brian Steel, one of Williams’ attorneys said.