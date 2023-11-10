Trae Young has tied Luka Dončić for an NBA record.

On Nov. 9, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Orlando Magic 120-119 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Young led Atlanta with 41 points, 8 assists, and 4 rebounds, which included the game-winning assist in the corner to Dejounte Murray with 31.2 seconds remaining.

DEJOUNTE MURRAY GAME WINNER pic.twitter.com/Ugdj90iAso — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 10, 2023

His point total was the most a Hawks player has scored against the Orlando Magic, topping Joe Johnson’s 40-point performance on March 19, 2006. It was also tied for the NBA scoring record in Mexico set by Dončić in 2019 against the Detroit Pistons.

It looked like Young was poised to blow past Dončić’s record after he scored 33 points in the first half. In the second half, Young sensed when he didn’t have the best shot available and made the best basketball plays for his team.

“It feels good,” Young said about tying the record, “but to be honest with you, I feel way better that we won. I would be up here mad as a mug if we lost and I tied the record. For me, to be able to do that while winning makes the night way more special.”

Young knew about the mark going into the game. He had a sit-down interview where he was asked if he knew who had the record, and he correctly guessed Luka.

“Oh, OK,” Young said when told Dončić scored 41. “OK. Who knows if that’s going to get broken? We’ll see.”