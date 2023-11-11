Beyoncé releases new extended trailer for ‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’

After much speculation on the heels of her whirlwind Renaissance tour, Beyoncé is finally ready to deliver the heavily anticipated companion piece concert film that she’s been teasing for a while.

The recently released worldwide trailer for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé gives fans a first person look behind the scenes of the smash tour. Opening with a silhouette shot of the 42-year-old alien superstar standing before thousands of screaming fans before a voiceover begins and she says “I close my eyes and travel through realms of space and time. Reality holds no power or control of my state of mind on my voyage to find a source to charge my inner being. Assembly line frequency as I tap my MPC.”

A montage of heartfelt clips backstage with daughter Blue Ivy and husband Jay-Z are spliced with action shots of her in control of the crowd on stage. Beyoncé then gets real and vulnerable about the obstacles she’s faced sharing with us “In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be really tough. To balance motherhood and being on this stage, it just reminds me of who I really am.”

Then the teaser explodes with glimpses of Bey’s high-powered stage show featuring looks at the eye-opening wardrobe and intricate choreography as the epic energy of her hit “Break My Soul” plays in the background.

“You are the visual baby. It’s a new birth. I hope you feel liberated or the renaissance is not over,” Bey says as the visual ends.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is set to release in cinemas across the world on December 1.