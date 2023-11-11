Tamar Braxton‘s Friday night concert in Los Angeles took an unexpected turn when a special guest, Chrisean, allegedly assaulted a stagehand, according to The Neighborhood Talk. The incident occurred backstage after Chrisean missed her cue to perform due to a misunderstanding at the entrance.

Chrisean is a clown and pure trash smh I don’t see how she has the hype that she does, all she does is assault people and cry about blueface pic.twitter.com/V9SCjXMT7F — Scrilla💋 (@JusCallMeScrill) November 11, 2023

The source reported that Chrisean was attempting to get a friend into the show when her song was set to play. Unaware of the missed opportunity, she sought an explanation backstage, leading to a confrontation with James Wright, a member of the stage crew.

In a shocking turn of events, Chrisean allegedly punched Wright multiple times in the face, with Braxton present in the room. Authorities were quickly contacted and Chrisean was removed from the event.

Allegedly, Wright was hospitalized following the attack.

LeTroy Davis, a close friend of Braxton, expressed his outrage over the incident, vowing to ensure Chrisean faces legal consequences. He described her as “trash” and a “disgusting pig,” promising to do everything in his power to see her pay for the assault.

Chrisean allegedly attacked James Wright Chanel and left him with a bloody nose and chipped tooth 😱 #BaddiesEast pic.twitter.com/ZBO3PhrFQE — The Baddies Space (@BaddiesSpace) November 11, 2023

Despite the controversy, Chrisean appeared unrepentant, flaunting her ring-clad knuckles on Instagram and blinged-out watch shortly after.

The incident marked a stark contrast to her earlier appearance on stage with Braxton, where all seemed well. Chrisean even tweeted her admiration for Braxton prior to the altercation stating, “I f— with Tamar Braxton tell me why we just the f— alike.”

As more details come to light, it remains to be seen what legal repercussions Chrisean may face. Braxton has yet to respond.