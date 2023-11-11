Special guest Chrisean accused of assault at Tamar Braxton’s concert

The ‘Baddies West’ reality star may potentially face legal consequences following the backstage altercation

Tamar Braxton‘s Friday night concert in Los Angeles took an unexpected turn when a special guest, Chrisean, allegedly assaulted a stagehand, according to The Neighborhood Talk. The incident occurred backstage after Chrisean missed her cue to perform due to a misunderstanding at the entrance.

The source reported that Chrisean was attempting to get a friend into the show when her song was set to play. Unaware of the missed opportunity, she sought an explanation backstage, leading to a confrontation with James Wright, a member of the stage crew.


In a shocking turn of events, Chrisean allegedly punched Wright multiple times in the face, with Braxton present in the room. Authorities were quickly contacted and Chrisean was removed from the event.

Allegedly, Wright was hospitalized following the attack.


LeTroy Davis, a close friend of Braxton, expressed his outrage over the incident, vowing to ensure Chrisean faces legal consequences. He described her as “trash” and a “disgusting pig,” promising to do everything in his power to see her pay for the assault.

Despite the controversy, Chrisean appeared unrepentant, flaunting her ring-clad knuckles on Instagram and blinged-out watch shortly after.

The incident marked a stark contrast to her earlier appearance on stage with Braxton, where all seemed well. Chrisean even tweeted her admiration for Braxton prior to the altercation stating, “I f— with Tamar Braxton tell me why we just the f— alike.”

As more details come to light, it remains to be seen what legal repercussions Chrisean may face. Braxton has yet to respond.

